150 Arrested, Over $ 31 Million Seized in International Drug Trafficking Attack: Department of Justice

U.S. and European law enforcement officials have arrested 150 people and seized more than $ 31 million in an international drug trafficking investigation stemming from dark network sales, the Justice Department announced on Tuesday. The arrests are linked to a 10-month investigation between US federal law enforcement officials and Europol in Europe. Prosecutors allege the defendants are responsible for tens of thousands of illegal sales in the US, UK, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland. Investigators have seized over $ 31.6 million in cash and virtual currency and 45 weapons, the Justice Department said. Investigators also found a number of illegal drugs, including counterfeit drugs and opioid pills, along with more than 152 kilograms of amphetamine, 21 kilograms of cocaine and 32.5 kilograms of MDMA, according to prosecutors. GARLAND SAYS DD ‘DOES NOT SUPPORT POLICE CLOSURE’ REQUESTS $ 1 BILLION INCREASE IN FUNDS Of those arrested, 65 were in the US, 47 in Germany, 24 in the UK, four in Italy, four in the Netherlands, three in France, two in Switzerland and one in Bulgaria. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said investigators discovered that dark net sellers were running fake labs in their homes to create fake pills designed to look like prescription pain pills that are fentanyl-linked, methamphetamine and other illegal drugs. Army veteran forged PARALYSIS TO MAKE OVER $ 1 million, used money to buy sports car, prosecutors say Dark network is a part of the Internet organized within an encrypted network and accessible only through specialized means of ensuring anonymity, especially the Tor browser. The operation was specifically designed to target “drug dealers using the dark web to traffic these illegal drugs and stuff like pill presses, which are fueling the ongoing opioid crisis that is ravaging our communities,” Monaco said. The Justice Department said its investigation was ongoing and investigators were still working to identify other individuals behind the dark accounts. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APPLICATION Monaco described that since the pandemic of the coronavirus novel began, “more people have turned to the dark web than ever before to buy medicine”. “Before closing, I want to address those who remain in the dark, those who are trafficking illegal drugs and think they are safe behind layers of digital anonymity,” Monaco said. “My message to you is simple: There is no dark internet. We can and will enlighten.” Fox News’ Jake Gibson contributed to this report, as did the Associated Press.

