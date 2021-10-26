Mitsubishi and Alaska Air Back plans for hydrogen aircraft

Mitsubishi is joining ZeroAvia to turn regional Bombardier CRJ jets into hydrogen propulsion. The Japanese group maintenance, repair and repair subsidiary, MHI RJ Aviation Group (MHIRJ), said it would require an additional type certificate (STC) to replace GE Aviation CF-34 turbofans on 50- to 100-seat twin aircraft with the System of hydrogen-electric power that ZeroAvia is developing for multiple applications.

A day after ZeroAvia announced the partnership, Alaska Air Group said it would support efforts to convert up to 50 of the 76 Havilland Dash 8-400 seats with two hydrogen turbopropas. American Airlines is also investing in California-based start-ups.

In June 2020, the Montreal-based MHIRJ bought the CRJ program from Bombardier after the Canadian aircraft manufacturer decided to leave the commercial aircraft sector and focus on manufacturing business aircraft. The Bombardier launched the CRJ family in 1991 with the CRJ100 and 200 with 50 seats, and then added the larger CRJ700, 900 and 1000 models.

Meanwhile, ZeroAvia is working on plans to convert 19-seat Part 23 certified aircraft to hydrogen, starting with the two-turboprop Dornier 228. The California-based start-up aims to provide an STC for this program by 2024 and says the MHIRJ will be involved in some aspects of engineering work.

The company intends to begin flight testing of a Do-228 convertible aircraft frame later this year as part of its HyFlyer II program, which has benefited from financial support from the UK government. During flight testing last year, a Piper M Series technology demonstration plane crashed near Cranfield Airport in the UK and the country’s Air Accident Investigation Branch is still assessing the cause of the crash.

For the 19-seat conversion, ZeroAvia is developing a 600 kW hydrogen fuel cell power group. Larger aircraft, such as CRJs, would require more powerful ZA2000 units rated between 2 and 5 MW. The Company will pursue certification in accordance with the rules of Part 33 of the FAA.

According to ZeroAvia founder and CEO Val Miftakhov, the company plans to develop a network of conversion facilities, some of which it will run itself and some of which will be operated by third-party service providers. MHIRJ is the first of such service providers and expects to have in force STC for CRJ aircraft by 2027. In some cases, aircraft operators will purchase conversion kits from ZeroAvia and make the repairs themselves.

ZeroAvia has not released a price for the hydrogen conversion, but said it believes it will be similar to the cost of installing a jet engine. “We expect our fuel cell power system to reduce operating and maintenance costs per flight by 40 percent,” Miftakhov said. “We believe that using existing airframe models is a faster route to zero-emission commercial flights compared to building new aircraft as a whole.”

In addition to CRJs, ZeroAvia aims to offer hydrogen conversion to other Part-25 certified aircraft, such as the regional ATR and Dash 8 aircraft families by 2026. In this sector, it is competing with Universal Hydrogen, which STC itself is working to upgrade dual turboprop models with a kit that stores liquid hydrogen in refillable capsules that are shipped directly to the aircraft.

In its Oct. 26 announcement, Alaska Air effectively became the launch client for the Dash 8 conversion package, which it expects to support flights of more than 575 miles. According to Diana Birkett Rakow, head of public relations and airline sustainability, investing in ZeroAvia is part of its five-part plan to achieve zero net operations by 2040.

The carrier engineering team will now support ZeroAvia’s efforts to scale the ZA2000 power group into different aircraft types. Its 8-400 Dash will require a 3 MW power rating and ZeroAvia aims to establish a facility in the Seattle area to support the collaboration.

“We believe that in the future almost every aircraft in the world will be powered by hydrogen-electric engines, simply because it is the most viable and scalable method of eliminating carbon and also to reduce other harmful emissions from the aviation sector. , ”Miftakhov. commented. “Cooperation with MHIRJ is an important historical moment for us and the aviation sector as a whole. We are honored to work with MHIRJ to introduce electric hydrogen propulsion technology to the regional aircraft segment and to demonstrate the multitude of cost benefits and emissions that airlines can derive from flying on hydrogen fuel.

A focus on marketing the zero-carbon versions of CRJ aircraft seems to mark a shift in strategy for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, which in October 2020 suspended the development of its long-planned 88-seat SpaceJet M90 aircraft. The Japanese group has not officially canceled the program, but was apparently forced to suspend work after investing hundreds of millions of dollars in the plane, which had withdrawn release orders from All Nippon Airways.

“Developing aviation solutions for the future requires a reassessment of their environmental impact and the development of new technologies to ensure that aviation meets the commitments required to meet its carbon reduction objectives,” said the MHIRJ president and CEO. Hiro Yamamoto. “Regional airplanes are the key to keeping smaller communities and regions connected and are also better able to utilize new technologies on the horizon than larger aircraft and, therefore, this is a logical place for this development to begin, and we are proud to be part of this innovative solution. ”

This story is from FutureFlight.aero, a source of news and information developed by AIN to provide objective, independent coverage and analysis of the most advanced aviation technology, including electric aircraft developments and advanced air mobility.