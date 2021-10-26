On paper:

World Sailing, the global federation for the sport, has outlined a number of strategic priorities to support growth and meet the key criteria set by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) for inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympic Games. The federation aims to increase worldwide participation in 45 nations on 6 continents by the end of 2023. Launch of the Back the Bid #SailtoLA campaign supported by world-renowned sailors and leading figures in sports.



LONDON, ENGLAND (October 26, 2021) –World Sailing, the international sailing federation recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), today officially launched their campaign to restore sailing to the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles (USA).

The governing body has outlined a number of strategic priorities to support the growth of sport by 2023:

Increase worldwide participation in 45 countries on 6 continents. Increase the participation of young people (under the age of 30) to 20% of the total number of athletes. Increase the number of female participants to 30% and, ultimately, to achieve gender equality.



Focusing on diversity, inclusion, affordability, development and increasing the number of Open and Pre-sailing events are all part of the World Sailings framework to build on the success of Pre-sailing.

We know that other big sports looking for a comeback are already drafting their offer plans,commented David Graham, CEO of World Sailing. We know that IPC President Andrew Parsons has already publicly stated that IPC will look at potential new sports following the successful introduction of new, youth-focused sports in Tokyo 2020. We are well on our way to achieving our strategic priorities until 2023 and we do not take anything for granted.

Cruise growth Today is growing at an unprecedented rate:

Over the past five years, the number of Money-sailing nations participating in international Money Cruise competitions has increased by 30%. said Graham. Our International Money Sailing Athletes are some of the most accomplished sailors in the world who are inspiring the next generation. The Hansas World Championships (October 2-9) were attended by 181 sailors representing 23 nations from 6 continents, including Asia and Africa.

World Sailing believes it is important to expand the range of types of physical, sensory and intellectual disabilities involved in navigation. Recognizing and embracing disabilities outside the Paralympic realm is not only important for growth and participation worldwide, but also for engaging in regular navigation. “World Sailing and our global sailing community make no distinction between capable athletes and non-skilled athletes – we all compete together, with the same rules. What really matters is personal ability, commented in Spanish on sailor Gabriel Barroso de Mara. The inclusion of sailing really stands as a powerful lesson for our entire society: equality is possible on the water and should be everywhere else.

In a landscape of money sports that feel increasingly exclusive to me and many others, with quadriplegia and minimal finger dexterity, navigation is different – I can start any race and be competitive.

As the sport’s popularity continues to grow across the globe, World Sailing is seeking the restoration of Pre-Sailing at the Paralympic Games after its bid to restore Paris 2024 failed.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has not yet confirmed the bidding process for LA28, however World Sailing is proactively launching its campaign to boost support and build on pre-cruise growth: “It’s a critical task for World Sailing to restore Money Sailing to the Paralympics. declared Quanhai Li, President of World Sailing. We need to proactively coordinate with the International Paralympic Committee to further understand entry standards and requirements, and I am in direct contact with the IPC President on this issue as we continue our work toward resettlement at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

The 2028 Summer Paralympic Games, known as LA28, will be the first to be held in the United States since 1996 when Pre-Sailing made its Atlanta 1996 Paralympic Games debut as a demonstration sport. Sailing was a successful Paralympic sport for five consecutive Games from Sydney 2000 to Rio 2016.

The Paralympic Games were the pinnacle of the sport of sailing before and it is the place where athletes from all over the world aspired to represent their country and compete, said Ryan Porteous, US Rio 2016 Paralympian at the SKUD-18 mixed with two people. It is important that pre-sailing be re-involved in the Paralympic Games and enable these goals and dreams to be realized again. Sailing has a long history at the Games along with its Olympic counterpart; bringing further the parallel meaning of the Paralympic Games. Pre-sailing is also one of the most comprehensive adaptive sports where all athletes compete against each other on an equal playing field.

Growing up, I was a competitive sailor, Porteous continued. After suffering a spinal cord injury, before sailing I was there not only to get me back in the water, but also to reintroduce me to an active and healthy lifestyle, sports competition and most importantly, fun, which was difficult. anticipate having as a new wheelchair user.

In 2015, it was announced that Pre Cruise was being removed from Tokyo 2020, along with seven-player football, in favor of badminton and taekwondo. A total of 22 sports were contested at the Tokyo Paralympics.

World Sailing submitted a strong restoration offer for Paris 2024, but this was rejected. The IPC decided that the Paris 2024 program should remain unchanged from Tokyo with 22 sports disciplines.

World Sailing is now further strengthening its commitment to see the return of Para Sailing not only to meet but also to exceed the criteria set by the IPC.