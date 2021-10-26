New faces are appointed to the cabinet as the prime minister renews the front bench

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has renovated his front seat by naming eight new faces in his cabinet. He has also reinstated a minister who removed him from his inner circle two years ago.

In building his new cabinet, Trudeau favored the appointment of experienced new ministers in the House of Commons, immediately appointing only a novice member of Parliament to the cabinet.

Here is a look at the six women and three men who are the youngest members of Trudeau’s cabinet.

Randy Boissonnault is now Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance. He is the only cabinet member from Alberta.

Boissonnault was one of only two Liberal candidates elected last month in Alberta, a province that completely shut down the Liberals in the federal election two years ago.

Boissonnault regained the Edmonton Center race he held from 2015 to 2019, defeating current Conservative James Cumming by 615 votes.

Fluently bilingual, Boissonnault has previously served as Trudeau special advisor for LGBTQ issues2.

Sean Fraser, Nova Scotia MP since 2015, has received a major promotion as the new Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship. He replaces Toronto MP Marco Mendicino, who has been transferred to Public Safety.

Fraser was passed for the 2019 cabinet, when Nova Scotia veteran minister Scott Brison resigned. Trudeau instead appointed another Nova Scotia MP, Bernadette Jordan, as minister of rural economic development and, later, fisheries.

Jordan’s defeat last month boosted Fraser’s chances for the cabinet post, although some speculated that Trudeau could also use former provincial justice minister Lena Diab, elected in Halifax West.

Fraser has served as parliamentary secretary to finance and environment ministers, and has often faced opposition criticism during this period.

As immigration minister, he is now tasked with leading the government’s efforts to repatriate refugees from Afghanistan.

“We have made a commitment to bring 40,000 refugees from Afghanistan to Canada,” Fraser told reporters in Ottawa on Tuesday. “Obviously, we have a long history in the country and we want to make sure that we act properly from Afghanistan. [Afghans]that we seek to bring here.

Marci Ien is now minister of women and gender equality, filling the vacancy left by the loss of Maryam Monsef.

Ien has also taken over the youth portfolio held in the previous Parliament by Bardish Chagger, who has not been reappointed to the cabinet.

Ien can be expected to be an effective communicator. She is a former CTV broadcast journalist, who co-presented the talk show of the daySocial.

Ien won a run-off in the Liberal stronghold of downtown Toronto last October, filling the vacancy left by the departure of former Treasury Secretary Bill Morneau.

She won this year’s federal election, despite a challenge from Green Party leader Annamie Paul, and won more than 50 percent of the vote.

Longtime MP Mark Holland has finally received the call to the cabinet as head of the new House of Government. It is a role that is gaining increasing importance in a minority parliament, where it will have to negotiate with the leaders of the opposition House to move along the government agenda.

“Let me say that I strongly believe in cooperation,” he said on Tuesday. “My first move will be to talk to my counterparts in other parties to say that there are clear and urgent priorities.”

Holland was easily re-elected to the Toronto area with Ajax in September. He was first elected in 2004, but was defeated in the 2011 elections.

Holland returned to the House of Representatives in 2015 but was not appointed to the cabinet. He served as parliamentary secretary to the ministers of democratic institutions and public security.

He served as the main whip of the government from 2018 until the dissolution of Parliament in August.

Gudie Hutchings, who has served as MP for Newfoundland and Labrador riding high mountains, is another former parliamentary secretary who is rising to the cabinet.

Hutchings becomes minister of rural economic development, another portfolio held in Parliament passed by Monsef. Hutchings served as Monsef’s parliamentary secretary in the previous Parliament.

Hutchings has also previously served as parliamentary secretary for small business and tourism and has been a member of the parliamentary committee on national security and intelligence.

Her appointment means Newfoundland and Labrador will have two ministers in the cabinet. Seamus O’Regan, MP for the Pearl of the South St. John’s, has been appointed labor minister.

Helena Jaczek is another beginner who brings a lot of experience to the cabinet table as the new minister responsible for the Federal Agency for Economic Development of Southern Ontario.

Jaczek, a physician, was a member of the Ontario legislature from 2007 to 2018. She served in the provincial cabinet as minister of health and long-term care and minister of community and social services.

Jaczek made the leap into federal politics in 2019, defeating former minister and his medical colleague Jane Philpott, who left Trudeau’s cabinet amid the SNC-Lavalin affair and ran again as an independent in Ontario riding in MarkhamStouffville.

Jaczek received more than 50 percent of the vote in the most recent election.

Brampton West MP Kamal Khera has been appointed senior minister, filling the vacancy left by Deb Schulte’s defeat last month.

Khera was first elected in 2015 and served as parliamentary secretary for many ministers for six years, including ministers of health, national revenue and international development.

She resigned as parliamentary secretary for international development in January after discovering this she had traveled to Seattle to attend a private memorial at a time when the government was advising Canadians to avoid all non-essential travel.

A nurse, Khera volunteered at a long-term care facility in Ontario during the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic. In March 2020 she also became one of the first politicians in Canada COVID-19 contract .

Trudeau noted on Tuesday that Khera, who is 32, is the youngest member of his cabinet.

“I am very pleased that our youngest cabinet member, Kamal Khera, is a minister for the elderly,” he said. “She will bring to her her experience, her passion to serve, to care for others that she has always brought as a nurse and parliamentarian.”

Pascale St-Onge is the only newly appointed MP in Trudeau’s cabinet. She will serve as Minister of Sports and Minister responsible for the Canada Economic Development Agency for the Quebec Regions.

St-Onge has previously worked as a union leader in the Quebec cultural sector and was president of the Fdration Nationale des Communications et de la Culture.

St-Onge was elected in Quebec riding the BromeMissisquoi with only 197 votes.

Finally, Ginette Petitpas Taylor is back at the Cabinet table as Minister of Official Languages ​​and Minister in charge of Canada’s Atlantic Opportunity Agency. She said it was a “brilliant honor”.

Petitpas Taylor served as health minister from 2017 to 2019, but was not appointed to the cabinet after the federal election two years ago. Instead she served as the whip deputy of the government in the previous Parliament.

Petitpas Taylor has held the race in New Brunswick at MonctonRiverviewDieppe since 2015. Her return to the cabinet means the province will have two federal ministers. Veteran Minister Dominic LeBlanc, who represents Beausjour riding, will be minister of intergovernmental affairs, infrastructure and communities.