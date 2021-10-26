UN chief: ‘Leadership gap’ undermines global climate efforts | News, Sports, Work

BERLIN (AP) – The head of the United Nations says a “Leadership Gap” is undermining the world’s efforts to curb global warming, just days before presidents and prime ministers from around the world gather for a climate summit in Glasgow.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters today that time is running out to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and meet the goals of the 2015 Paris agreement to avoid global warming he said could be done “an existential threat to humanity.”

“The clock is ticking” he said in New York at the presentation of a UN report, stressing the difference between what scientists say is necessary and what countries are doing to reduce the amount of greenhouse gas pumped into the atmosphere.

“The emissions gap is the result of a leadership gap.” said Guterres. “But leaders can still make this a turning point towards a greener future instead of a turning point for the climate catastrophe. “

The new UN Environment Program report found that new governments’ promises to reduce emissions are raising hopes, but are not strict enough to keep global warming from exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) to end of the century.

He concluded that the latest announcements from dozens of countries to target “net-zero” emissions by 2050, if fully implemented, could limit an increase in global temperature to 2.2 degrees Celsius (4 F). This is closer, but still above the less stringent target agreed in the Paris climate agreement to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 F) compared to pre-industrial times.

The European Union, the United States and dozens of other countries have set zero net emission targets. However, the UNEP report said the net zero goals that many governments announced ahead of a UN climate summit in Glasgow next week remain unclear, with much of the sharp rise in emissions cuts postponed beyond 2030. .

Australia became the last country to announce a net zero target today, but experts quickly noted that it does not reach.

Guterres said scientists were clear on the facts of climate change, adding that “Now leaders need to be just as clear in their actions.”

“They have to come to Glasgow with bold, time-limited, forward-looking plans to achieve zero net.” he said.

The executive director of UNEP, whose agency is one of several that examines the gap between the government’s promises and Paris’ intentions, echoed the need for speed in curbing emissions.

“To have a chance to limit global warming to 1.5 C, we have eight years to almost halve greenhouse gas emissions.” said Inger Andersen. “Eight years to make plans, set policies, implement them, and eventually make cuts.”

Leaders, diplomats, scientists and environmental activists will meet in Glasgow from October 31 to November. 12 to discuss how countries and businesses can adjust their targets to avoid the most extreme scenarios of climate change that would result in significant sea level rise, more frequent wild weather and more droughts.

Guterres said he would use a trip to the G20 summit in Italy to put pressure on all countries, including major emerging economies like China, to do more for climate change.

“Unless there is a significant reduction in emissions in the next decade, we will have lost forever the opportunity to reach 1.5 degrees. he said.

Guterres said past climate summits had acknowledged that while all countries should curb emissions, some are better able to do so than others, with leadership coming from the richest and most developed.

“But the emission level of emerging economies is such that we also need emerging economies to exceed a mile more.” he said. “Only if everyone does their best will it be possible to get there.”

The UNEP report highlighted some measures that could help boost efforts to curb global warming, including curbing strong but short-lived methane emissions of greenhouse gases. He also stressed the need to ensure that pandemic recovery funds are spent on environmentally friendly measures.

The report reveals that the opportunity to use COVID-19 recovery costs to stimulate the economy by supporting climate action has been lost in most countries.

“Despite these alarm bells ringing at the height of the fever, we see today new evidence in the Emission Gap Report (UNEP) that the actions of governments so far simply do not meet what is so desperately needed.” Guterres told diplomats later today.