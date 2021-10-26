Two of the best global universities are in Massachusetts, according to the latest ranking by US News

Massachusetts schools once again received high marks from US News & World Report on Tuesday this time taking the first two places in publications Ranking of the best global universities for 2022.
Harvard University ranked first overall, with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in second place. They were followed by Stanford University, the University of California Berkeley and the University of Oxford to complete the first five schools.
Eleven other Massachusetts schools joined Harvard and MIT on the list. Further in the rankings, Boston University, Massachusetts Amherst University and Northeastern University are ranked 65th, 148th and 176th respectively.
Here are the Massachusetts colleges:
1. Harvard University
2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
65. Boston University
148. University of Massachusetts Amherst
176. Northeastern University
198. Tufts University
320. Brandeis University
379. University of Massachusetts Worcester
417. University of Massachusetts Boston
625. Boston College
1035. University of Massachusetts Dartmouth
1141. University of Massachusetts Lowell
1358. Worcester Polytechnic Institute
The list ranked 1750 universities worldwide. The US had the most ranked schools with 271 institutions.
The global ranking varied from other lists because of their emphasis on academic research, Robert Morse, chief data strategist at US News, said in a declaration.
According to the ranking methodology, global and regional research, and the number of publications by an institution that are among the top 10 percent weighed heavily on the decision. Other criteria included books, conferences and international cooperation.
Universities in the group selected for review were selected from Explains the global reputation survey and any other institution that has published 1250 papers between 2015 and 2019.
Among global universities, US News also ranked Harvard first in 20 subjects, including biology and biochemistry, surgery, immunology, economics and business, oncology, and psychology / psychiatry. MIT took first places in mathematics and physics.
Colleen Cronin can be reached at [email protected]