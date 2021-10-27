Connect with us

International

International Police operation hits illegal drug dealers online

Published

1 min ago

on

By

 


WASHINGTON

U.S. federal law enforcement agencies and Europol announced dozens of arrests to destroy a global operation selling illicit drugs using a dark web sphere.

At a Justice Department news conference in Washington on Tuesday, officials said they arrested 150 people for allegedly selling illicit drugs, including fake prescription opioids and cocaine, over the so-called dark net. The defendants are suspected of committing tens of thousands of illegal sales using a part of the internet that is only accessible using specialized anonymity tools.

The 10-month network called “Operation HunTor” named after coded internet tools resulted in the seizure of 234 kilograms of drugs, including amphetamines, cocaine and opioids worth more than $ 31 million. Officials said many of the drugs seized were fake prescription pills accompanied by the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl. Counterfeit tablets are associated with a wave of drug overdose.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, October 26, 2021.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, October 26, 2021.

“This international law enforcement operation spread across three continents and sends a clear message to those hiding in the dark web by selling illegal drugs: there is no dark internet,” said U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco.

Investigators rounded up and arrested 65 people in the United States. Other arrests took place in Australia, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. In addition to counterfeit drugs, authorities also seized more than 200,000 ecstasy pills, fentanyl, oxycodone, hydrocodone and methamphetamine.

“We face new and increasingly dangerous threats as drug traffickers expand into the digital world and use the dark network to sell dangerous drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine,” said Anne Milgram, Drug Enforcement Administration administrator. DEA). “We cannot overemphasize the danger of these substances.”

The international police agency Europol worked together with the US Department of Justice Joint Criminal Opioid Team and the Dark Enforcement Team.

“No one is beyond the reach of the law, even in the dark web,” said Jean-Philippe Lecouffe, Europol’s deputy chief executive.

The dark web is preferred by criminal networks that want to keep their internet activities private and anonymous. In this case, it served as a platform for the illegal cyber sales of counterfeit medicines and other drugs distributed by private transport companies.

Investigators said the fake drugs were mostly produced in laboratories in Mexico using chemicals imported from China. Prosecutors also targeted drug dealers operating home laboratories to produce fake prescription pain pills.

FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate, second from left, speaks at a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, Oct. 26, 2021.

FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate, second from left, speaks at a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, Oct. 26, 2021.

“Those who buy drugs through the dark network often do not know what they are getting,” said FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate. The joint investigation followed enforcement efforts in January, in which authorities shut down DarkMarket, the world’s largest illegal international market in the dark network.

Last month, the DEA warned Americans that international and domestic drug dealers were flooding the country with fake pills, triggering the US overdose crisis. The agency seized more than 9.5 million potentially deadly pills last year.

More than 93,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2020, the highest number recorded, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. U.S. health officials attribute the increase in use of fentanyl, which can be 100 times more potent than morphine.

U.S. officials said investigations are ongoing and more arrests are expected.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/international-police-operation-cracks-down-on-illegal-internet-drug-vendors/6286658.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: