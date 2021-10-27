International Police operation hits illegal drug dealers online

U.S. federal law enforcement agencies and Europol announced dozens of arrests to destroy a global operation selling illicit drugs using a dark web sphere.

At a Justice Department news conference in Washington on Tuesday, officials said they arrested 150 people for allegedly selling illicit drugs, including fake prescription opioids and cocaine, over the so-called dark net. The defendants are suspected of committing tens of thousands of illegal sales using a part of the internet that is only accessible using specialized anonymity tools.

The 10-month network called “Operation HunTor” named after coded internet tools resulted in the seizure of 234 kilograms of drugs, including amphetamines, cocaine and opioids worth more than $ 31 million. Officials said many of the drugs seized were fake prescription pills accompanied by the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl. Counterfeit tablets are associated with a wave of drug overdose.





“This international law enforcement operation spread across three continents and sends a clear message to those hiding in the dark web by selling illegal drugs: there is no dark internet,” said U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco.

Investigators rounded up and arrested 65 people in the United States. Other arrests took place in Australia, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. In addition to counterfeit drugs, authorities also seized more than 200,000 ecstasy pills, fentanyl, oxycodone, hydrocodone and methamphetamine.

“We face new and increasingly dangerous threats as drug traffickers expand into the digital world and use the dark network to sell dangerous drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine,” said Anne Milgram, Drug Enforcement Administration administrator. DEA). “We cannot overemphasize the danger of these substances.”

The international police agency Europol worked together with the US Department of Justice Joint Criminal Opioid Team and the Dark Enforcement Team.

“No one is beyond the reach of the law, even in the dark web,” said Jean-Philippe Lecouffe, Europol’s deputy chief executive.

The dark web is preferred by criminal networks that want to keep their internet activities private and anonymous. In this case, it served as a platform for the illegal cyber sales of counterfeit medicines and other drugs distributed by private transport companies.

Investigators said the fake drugs were mostly produced in laboratories in Mexico using chemicals imported from China. Prosecutors also targeted drug dealers operating home laboratories to produce fake prescription pain pills.





“Those who buy drugs through the dark network often do not know what they are getting,” said FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate. The joint investigation followed enforcement efforts in January, in which authorities shut down DarkMarket, the world’s largest illegal international market in the dark network.

Last month, the DEA warned Americans that international and domestic drug dealers were flooding the country with fake pills, triggering the US overdose crisis. The agency seized more than 9.5 million potentially deadly pills last year.

More than 93,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2020, the highest number recorded, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. U.S. health officials attribute the increase in use of fentanyl, which can be 100 times more potent than morphine.

U.S. officials said investigations are ongoing and more arrests are expected.