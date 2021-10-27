Sandals Resorts collaborates with the International University of Florida and the University of the West Indies to establish the Gordon “Butch” Stewart International School of Hospitality and Tourism





An advanced, research-led facility, the fully accredited Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart International School of Hospitality and Tourism will provide undergraduate and postgraduate students from around the world with a comprehensive real-life learning and training experience, linking UWI and FIU academic excellence with significant opportunities to apply their studies outside the classroom.

According to Adam Stewart, SRI CEO and son of Sandals Resorts founder, the late Gordon “Butch” Stewart, the new school fulfills his father’s lifelong dream of creating opportunities through education and demonstrating the region’s ability to lead the conversation international tourism and hospitality. . “Creating opportunities through education is essential for our organization and for the successful future of Caribbean, as are all people seeking a better life for themselves and their families. This conviction, held so deeply by my father, was fueled by experience and in the long conversations started so many years ago with the great Professor, sir. Hilary Beckles [The UWI Vice Chancellor]. This partnership is very significant and the work ahead is extremely vital. Sandals has proven that what is born of this region can successfully compete against any brand on an international stage. Now, together with the powers of UWI and my alma mater FIU – two of the world’s leading academic institutions, we begin building the world’s leading institute for the study of hospitality and tourism, of the Caribbean economic engine. “This is truly a dream come true.” Set to debut online for the fall 2022 semester, the Gordon Stewart Gordon International School of Tourism Hospitality will be located on The West Jamaica Campus of The University of the West Indies IN Montego Bay, Jamaica, where plans to open are underway and completion is set for 2023. “We are proud to be partners with Sandals Resorts International and the University of the West Indies, two highly respected institutions in Caribbean and both leaders in the hospitality industry, “said Dr. Mark B. Rosenberg, President of the International University of Florida. “At FIU, we already welcome international students from Caribbean from 20 different countries. Offering even more students, the opportunity to study, learn and live in two hospitable destinations by learning and working from major iconic institutions and brands like Sandals, UWI and FIU, is historic. We should also recognize SRI Executive Chairman Adam Stewart BS ’03, who has followed in his father’s footsteps in business, leadership and generosity. “This partnership will create a perfect path for students seeking to advance their hospitality education in two of the world ‘s top tourist destinations, resulting in a new generation of hospitality leaders.” Commenting on the historic collaboration, the Vice-Chancellor, The University of the West Indies, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles said, “Tourism is our number one business in Caribbean and UWI is its number one university. FIU has been a respected partner for him Caribbean people and institutions for decades and, counts many prominent Jamaicans among its graduates and professors. It therefore follows that the three of us must work together to ensure our individual and collective unity. The brand of sandals and its product are excellent and exquisite. UWI is honored to work with him Adam Stewart, its leader, to celebrate the revered legacy of his father, the brilliant Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart. The idea of ​​building a first class tourism and hospitality school within UWI to honor this legend is both exciting and energetic. Therefore, the UWI-Sandals-FIU commitment is a strong and progressive partnership that will serve our region very well in the years to come. “ Stewart said: “My father believed in experiential ‘on-the-job’ learning, as he often said. As a perfect entrepreneur and lifelong dreamer, he knew that success arose beyond the council hall, found instead this in the moments of exploration and discovery.It is this understanding that will inspire the world class curriculum we are creating that puts students in real world experiences as part of their development.It is an education that my father would have greatly appreciated. “ Contact:

