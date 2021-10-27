Unvaccinated US travelers face tougher COVID testing upon return

The US will launch a new travel system on November 8th.

Vaccinated foreign air travelers will need to show complete vaccination proof and COVID-19 test

The new travel system also adds stricter testing requirements for unvaccinated travelers to the US.

The US will issue a new travel systemin two weeks that will open the borders to millions of vaccinated international visitors.

The launch system on November 8 will be completed US travel banthat has been in place for dozens of countries since the beginning of the pandemicIt will also make re-entry the most challenging for the unvaccinatedU.S. citizens and permanent residents and impose strict testing requirements on the rare unvaccinated foreign nationals they are allowed to visit.

“For those traveling to the United States who cannot demonstrate evidence of complete vaccination, they will need to submit documentation of a negative test within one day of departure,” instead of the current three days, according to the White House.

Fully vaccinated Americans will still have a three-day deadline to test COVID-19 with negative results, but if they are unable to show evidence of vaccination, they too will be subject to the one-day testing requirement.

“These are strict safety protocols that follow the science of public health to increase the safety of Americans here at home and the safety of international air travel,” senior administration officials told a news conference Monday.

With a few exceptions, only foreign nationals with vaccines approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization will be allowed to board planes to visit the US.

From vaccines to testing:What travelers need to know about the new US travel system that will debut on November 8th

USTravel bans:How COVID-19 travel restrictions have affected families and couples

What are the exceptions?

Senior administration officials stressed that exemptions from vaccine requirements for foreign visitors would be rare, but would be made for children under the age of 18 and travelers from countries with a vaccination rate of less than 10% due to a lack of vaccine. The White House said it currently affects about 50 countries, but the list is constantly changing.

Travelers with certain medical conditions, including people who have had severe anaphylactic reactions to a COVID-19 vaccine, will also be excluded from the vaccination requirement.

Children under the age of 2 will not need to be tested for COVID-19.

Furthermore, travelers who have recently recovered from coronavirus may bypass the test and “instead travel with COVID-19 recovery documentation (i.e., your positive COVID-19 viral test result in a sample taken not more than 90 days before the departure of flights from a foreign country and a letter from a licensed health care provider or a public health official stating that you are allowed to travel) ” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Who will be able to enter the US?

Starting Nov. 8, foreign travelers will be able to enter the U.S. by air if they can show evidence of complete vaccination, as well as negative results from a pre-departure coronavirus test taken within three days on the plane in place.

Airlines will collect personal informationfrom all travelers to the US for tracking contacts. Airlines are required to hold information on hand for 30 days so that health officials can follow up with passengers who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Masking will be required, but there will be no quarantine mandate.

“Delta plus” variants:The CDC chief says there are no plans to stop flights from the UK and Europe

The change will enable entry to the U.S. for travelers from countries currently listed in the U.S. travel ban, which bans entry for travelers who have been to any of the regions within the last 14 days. Travel bansentered into force in early 2020 and includes:

China

India

Iran

Brazil

South Africa

United Kingdom

Republic of Ireland

European Schengen Area: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovakia , Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Monaco, San Marino and the Vatican

Come explore with us: Sign up for the USA TODAY Travel Newsletter

Travelers coming from countries not included in the ban will face stricter entry requirements on November 8th. For now, the US requires international air passengers to be tested within just three days of their flight to the US and indicate either a negative test result or evidence of recoveryfrom COVID-19 before boarding.

What about Mexico and Canada?

The new travel rules will also enter into force for foreign nationals coming by land ferry or passengers from Mexico and Canada.

Starting November 8, fully vaccinated foreign nationals can cross land borders for non-essential reasons, such as tourism or visiting friends and family.

Entry rules along the border will change again in early January, with all travelers, including those traveling for essential purposes, required to show proof of full vaccination.

These rules are for travelers. There are different requirements for immigrants.According to the CDC, “People applying to enter the United States as immigrants (with exceptions) are required to undergo a medical examination that includes an application for COVID-19 vaccination before being issued an immigration visa.”