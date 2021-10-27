Trudeau uses an outside military person to regulate the Canadian Armed Forces

Anand, a former law professor and expert in corporate governance, was first elected to Parliament almost two years ago with a lengthy resume but no military experience.

But the lack of a political background did not prevent him, as procurement minister Trudeaus, from overseeing Canada’s efforts to secure tens of millions of doses of Covid vaccines.

It is estimated to have helped assemble one of the world’s largest supply of matches on behalf of a country that does not have the capacity to produce its own. Canada also has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world.

At the start of the pandemic, Anands efforts helped Canada seize mountains with masks, syringes and dresses in between intense international competition. As one of the faces of the Canadian pandemic response, she seemed to be one of Trudeaus’s most capable ministers during public conferences on the crisis.

“As you saw with the vaccines, I am determined,” Anand told French reporters late Tuesday. “I work hard and I am results-oriented. So these are the qualities that I will bring to this file.”

She later said she would “review everything”, including past reports on misconduct in the armed forces and the recent independent review of the military justice system.

“I will ask the department for an analysis of the recommendations that have already been implemented and those that have not been implemented,” she said. “There is no key we can turn on to change everything overnight. It will take time and, although this may disappoint some, I want to assure everyone that I will do the necessary work for as long as it takes. to achieve. this is done. “

A senior government official who has worked with Anand told POLITICO that it is not too difficult to say that it is as if she is the Minister of Justice for the Department of Defense.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the change, said Anand is detail-oriented and will ask many questions.

It will push people to explain their approach, ask them about alternatives and provide guidance, the insider said.

She has gone from foot to foot with Big Pharma executives for the past few months and has won, the official said. This is well placed to be able to do this with generals and how.

Anand, the second woman to hold the post of defense minister, takes over from Harjit Sajjan, who had served as Trudeau’s defense minister since the Liberals came to power six years ago.

Sajjan, a former soldier who shifted to international development on Tuesday in what was seen as a downsizing, has been the target of criticism over the handling of the military crisis by Trudeau governments.

Anands’s lack of military experience is seen by some as an advantage.

I do not see it as a hindrance or as harmful in any way, Leah West, a national security expert at Carleton University, told POLITICO on Tuesday. We saw that having military experience is not necessarily a recipe for success. In fact I’m not at all worried about that. What the military responds to is strong leadership and does not necessarily require military experience to command that kind of respect.

West, who served for a decade in the Canadian Armed Forces, said Anand has proven to be a strong communicator. She argued that it is something that has been lacking at the level of defense ministers.

On Tuesday, Trudeau praised Sajjan by taking the network of old military boys. In doing so, the Prime Minister also hinted at the challenge that awaits Anand.

“I do not think anyone can be surprised by the kind of procrastination he saw as he was trying to bring about change in recent years,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau also cited a forthcoming report by former Canadian Supreme Court Justice Louise Arbor. Its review, launched earlier this year, will examine the causes of harassment and sexual misconduct in the military, despite efforts to get rid of it. The work, which will be completed in 2022, will also seek to identify barriers to reporting inappropriate behavior and the problem with responses to it.

The Arbours review follows a 2015 review on sexual misconduct and bullying in the military. The report, prepared by retired Supreme Court Justice Marie Deschamps, called for policy changes to address the problem of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

The Deschamps report found “a covert sexual culture in the CAF, which is hostile to women and members of the LGTBQ, and conducive to more serious incidents of sexual harassment and assault.” The report went on to say, “Cultural change is key.”

Beyond issues of sexual misconduct, Anand faces other important decisions.

Stephanie Carvin, a national security expert from Carleton University, said in an interview that the modernization of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is great for Canada.

For example, Carvin said the U.S. military has warned that many of NORAD systems in the Arctic will be obsolete by 2023.

She said the modernization of NORAD would be a difficult conversation for Canada because it would require funding and reopen a potentially controversial debate over ballistic missile defense.

“I’m not sure this is the debate the Trudeau government will want to have now, but it will fall to her,” Carvin told Anand.