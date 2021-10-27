Australia Zero Emission Plan: Five Things You Need To Know | News from Australia

Scott Morrisons’ plan to reach net zero by 2050 has already been under intense scrutiny since it was unveiled on Tuesday. But what does all this mean? Here are the main things you need to know:

1. There are no new policies

Extremely, having been in business for years, Australia has published a long-term emission reduction plan that does not contain new emission reduction policies. Morrison described the plan as the Australian way.

A presentation made by Emission Reduction Minister Angus Taylor was clear: The plan is based on our existing policies.

Taylor says they are guided by five principles: the much-repeated Coalition line that supports technology, not taxes (which ignores that technology is paid for with tax revenues); no one will be forced to act (non-mandate election); the cost of technology will decrease; will have affordable and reliable power; the government will be responsible for progress.

The government is more or less claiming that its current path will suffice

Broken, this means that the government is more or less claiming that its current path will be enough. He supports this by arguing that there are functions on board: emissions have already been reduced by 20% since 2005.

But if you remove the influence of Covid-19, national emissions have fallen by just over 3% since the Coalition election in 2013. Almost all of the cuts since 2005 came when Labor was in power, and that was largely due to of changes in state laws on land clearing and forestry.

There are some minor changes to the plan. Ultra low-cost sun has been added to the list of priority technologies, but it is not immediately clear what change this solar will make is already cheap and the report boasts that government agencies have invested more than $ 4.3 billion in solar energy for help him get to this point.

The government says it wants to set up an international carbon lending scheme with its partners in Quad, the US, India and Japan, which could be important if it starts, although there are few details.

The plan also cites changes already under way in the safeguard mechanism, a policy that was supposed to limit industrial carbon pollution but would not provide incentives for companies to make cuts, but Taylor has ruled out requiring companies to reduce emissions.

There are no new funds attached to the plan. Morrison showed that this could change in a pre-election budget, but for now, despite the claims of prime ministers, Australia was a global leader in clean technology investment, it spends far less than some comparable countries like Germany and Korea. South.

2. There is no current plan. Technology will save us

The main point is that, against the global trend, nothing will be mandatory. Basically, the government will pay for some technology and some incentives for the issuing industries, and market business and consumer choice will do the rest.

This, of course, means that the emission reduction plan is not a plan in the true sense. There is no guide to net zero.

The government assumes that most of the cuts will occur closer to 2050 than today, an approach that critics quickly compared to zero net announcements from Saudi Arabia and Russia that stuck in the climate. It is the opposite of what scientists say is necessary.

Scott Morrison stressed that the net zero plan will not shut down coal and gas production. Photo: Lukas Coch / AAP

Modeling by energy department staff and consultants at McKinsey apparently suggests that existing priority technologies will lead us 85% of the way to net zero, with 40% of the total coming from the government technology investment guide, which aims to reduce the cost of things like e.g. energy storage, capture and storage of carbon (CCS) and pure hydrogen, steel and aluminum.

It is impossible to assess that the modeling itself has not been released and Morrison said it would only come out eventually, but it seems an extraordinary claim. The technology guide was not actually created to reduce carbon dioxide by a certain amount. Its purpose is to reduce the cost of low-emission technologies over different periods in some cases for several decades, so that they can compete commercially.

The report says 15% of cut emissions by 2050 will come from a vague box described as global technology trends, and between 10% and 20% from offsets that suggest many new trees and carbon storage in the ground .

The remaining 15% comes from unspecified further technological advances.

Above all, the claim is that technology development will yield about 70% of the required cuts, most of it in 20 years or more, and more than half of that will be the result of Taylors technology guide policy.

3. It relies heavily on carbon offsets and capture

As mentioned above, the plan assumes that compensation will play a major role in achieving net zero. It is not clear to what extent government and businesses will be expected to pay for them voluntarily.

Compensations are a troublesome issue that net to zero net means we will rely on them to absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to cancel emissions that are too difficult or costly to wipe out completely. More vegetation and healthier soils are natural solutions.

But as the saying goes, you can not offset your path to zero. If the worst of the climate crisis is to be avoided, compensation must be used sparingly, not as an excuse for fossil fuels to be used when there are alternatives. Research by ClimateWorks Australia last year found that clean affordable options are already available in most of the economy.

The government does not agree. His modeling suggests that emissions from large industry, mining and manufacturing will decrease by only 18% -54% by 2050 and that offsets may absorb the rest.

Controversially, it also involves CCS capturing emissions at an industrial site and pumping them underground as compensation, and suggests that major cuts will be needed.

Billions have been committed to CCS with little results to date. If ever to operate on a scale, this technology will be used to limit emissions to specific fossil fuel industrial developments.

It was not intended to be used as an excuse to continue broadcasting from another country. But the government recently accredited CCS as a compensatory methodology under its emission reduction fund.

4. He describes liquefied natural gas a fossil fuel as pure

And as low emissions. None of this is true (except when combined with CCS, which to date occurs in just one project, the troubled Australian site Chevrons Gorgon, where only a fraction of total emissions are captured and stored underground).

Gas is a fossil fuel with about half of coal emissions when burned, and more when methane flows a particularly powerful fossil fuel during extraction or transportation. Photo: Bloomberg / Getty Images

Gas is a fossil fuel with about half of coal emissions when burned, and more when methane flows a particularly powerful fossil fuel during extraction or transportation.

The net zero report speaks of improving the long-term competitiveness of LNG and Morrison stressed at the press conference that the net zero plan would not shut down coal and gas production.

5. Barely an annual emission reduction of 1% is expected by 2030

Along with the net zero plan, the government also sets out its annual emissions forecasts in essence, where existing policies are expected to set the country in 2030.

Forecasts suggest Australia is now expected to do better than its widely criticized 2030 target of a 26-28% drop from 2005 levels. Based on existing policies, they say it should reach at least 30 %.

Forecasts say it could be up to 35% if the technology investment guide is considered. As climate analyst and author Ketan Joshi explained, in reality the projection report did not look at the roadmap at all, instead took a pre-existing methodology to assess a clean high-tech adoption and said it was now because of the roadmap.

But if we take it as a face value, a projected emission of 30% -35% by 2030 puts the official forecasts roughly in line (or just below) the latest estimates independent of ClimateWorks and Climate Analytics. These analyzes attributed the expected deeper emission reduction mainly to state-based action that supports renewable energy and electric vehicles.

The point worth mentioning here is that, despite all the talk of meeting and meeting its targets, the numbers suggest that the government expects relatively slow progress in reducing emissions over the next decade.

The forecasts are a significant improvement over last year from a 22% decrease and the data in the report show why: expected emissions from electricity continue to decline significantly as clean energy replaces coal.

But the new forecast range still predicts emissions will fall by just over 1% a year over the next decade.

Some large developed countries have promised much deeper annual cuts to reach around 50% by 2030, approaching the global level that scientists say is needed by then. Commitments over the next decade will be the main focus of the Cop26 Glasgow climate talks. The president of the conference, Alok Sharma, immediately reiterated his call that Australia should update its 2030 target next week.

Morrison has already ruled this out. He says he will not raise the country’s target in Glasgow, or before next year’s federal election.

If he sticks to it, he will face world leaders in Scotland and voters in Australia who claim that evidence shows he will do more for the climate in the coming years, but that he is not prepared to make it a current commitment. .

It doesn’t make much sense, but this is climate policy the Australian way.