International
Justin Trudeau Introduces ‘Renewal’ Cabinet
OTAWA Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled his new cabinet on Tuesday, in a silent inauguration, during which the Canadian leader set out a comprehensive agenda aimed at reviving support for his Liberal Party. after the unpopular early elections in September.
The swearing-in ceremony, drenched by pandemic restrictions and a cold autumn rain, it was the first major event since the new government was formed by an election held last month that denied Mr Trudeau the majority of votes he had requested in the House of Commons.
The inauguration also came as a result of a misstep by Mr. Trudeau that prompted him to apologize to the Indigenous people for skipping a new holiday that knew Canada’s history of injustice to them. The mistake eroded the confidence of some Canadians in his personal judgment.
If Mr Trudeau felt punished by the Canadians’ rejection of his offer of parliamentary control, he gave no sign of that in his speech on Tuesday. After unveiling his new cabinet, he announced new commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and advance reconciliation with indigenous people, as well as fostering affordable housing and economic growth.
“One of the things we saw very clearly in this election was that Canadians expect great things to be done by Parliament and this government,” Mr. Trudeau told a news conference. With a refreshed and lively team around me, I’m really excited about what I could achieve.
Six years after he was first sworn in, Mr. Trudeau finds his reputation these days tarnished by that of the golden politician idolized by many Canadians and much of the world when he first led his Liberal Party towards an overwhelming victory in 2015. The failure of Mr Trudeaus Liberals in the last election to win the majority for the second time in a row was a clear indication of this.
Like many observers, Stewart Prest, a political science lecturer at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, British Columbia, said no political party came out of the polls too much to brag about.
There really was no winner, he said. There was only one whole set of losers.
As Mr Trudeau raises the Liberal Party position with a handful of seats, he remains short enough for a majority within Parliament, which largely resembles the one that disbanded in August. However, some analysts say Mr Trudeau is in a significantly stronger position than before, despite his disappointment in the election.
For one thing, he is unlikely to face another vote soon, experts say.
Canadian campaign finance laws make it almost impossible for parties to raise large sums of money quickly, so most political parties are unable to afford to return to voters in the near future, a move that some of they would welcome him, in any case. This is especially true for the center-left New Democratic Party, which, as in the previous Parliament, is likely to be Mr Trudeaus’ main ally in the vote.
None of them want another election, said Brooke Jeffrey, a professor of political science at Concordia University in Montreal who has been an adviser to other liberal leaders. This puts the opposition in a weak position when it comes to making demands in exchange for their support, Ms. Jeffrey noted.
Trudeau has been sailing clean for at least two years and he can take another four, she said.
On Tuesday, Mr. Trudeau indicated he would use that position of power as Canada gradually phases out the pandemic to advance issues that have been central to its political agenda, starting with economic recovery and also including climate change, mental health. and government funded. child care.
While indigenous issues have historically not been a major political force, they rose to the top of national consciousness in the spring following the discovery of the remains of students buried on the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia. This was followed by several other similar discoveries, reviving a painful and traumatic history for indigenous communities.
Ahead of the election, Mr. Trudeau declared a national holiday, making September 30 the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
But he hurt the gesture by spending the day traveling across the country with his family for a beach holiday after the election. Due to contempt, his office did not respond to two requests from the First Nation of Tkemlups to Secwepemc, the home of the Kamloops school, to attend the ceremonies there.
Last week, Mr. Trudeau traveled to the First Nation to apologize at a meeting where he was repeatedly criticized, if respectfully, for his vacation time.
Indigenous children disappeared in Canada
The remains of those allegedly indigenous children have been discovered at missing dormitory school sites in Canada. Here’s what you need to know:
- Wallpapers:Around 1883, indigenous children in many parts of Canada were forced to attend residential schools on a forced assimilation program. Most of these schools were run by the church, and they all banned the use of indigenous languages and indigenous cultural practices, often through violence. Disease as well as sexual, physical, and emotional abuse were rampant. About 150,000 children went through the schools between their opening and closing in 1996.
- Missing Children:or National Truth and Reconciliation Commission, created as part of a government apology and solution for schools, concluded that at least 4,100 students died while attending, many from mistreatment or neglect, others from illness or accident. In many cases, families never learned the fate of their offspring, who they are now known as missing children.
- Findings:In May, members of the First Nation of Tkemlups at Secwepemc found 215 bodies at the Kamloops school, which was run by the Roman Catholic Church until 1969, after bringing in radars that penetrated the ground. In June, an indigenous group said the remains of about 751 people, mostly children, had been found in unmarked graves at the site of a former Saskatchewan boarding school.
- Cultural genocide:In a 2015 report, the commission concluded that the system was a form of cultural genocide. Murray Sinclair, a former judge and senator who chaired the commission, recently said he now believed the number of missing children was well over 10,000.
- Sorry and next steps:The commission called for a pardon from the pope for the role of the Roman Catholic churches. Pope Francis banned one, but the Archbishop of Vancouver apologized on behalf of his archdiocese. Canada has formally apologized and offered financial and other research support, but indigenous leaders believe the government still has a long way to go.
It was the third time that Mr. Trudeaus for the holidays turned into a political headache, reinforcing his view among some Canadians as an untouched member of the elite.
On Tuesday, the prime minister also used the cabinet announcement to try to restore several government institutions involved in the scandal, including the military. Her leadership to the highest rank has been the subject of allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct in recent months. They just still do not understand it, said a Mr. Trudeau clearly frustrated earlier this month.
Mr. Trudeau replaced his defense minister, Harjit Sajjan, a former Canadian Army lieutenant colonel who fought in Afghanistan, with Anita Anand, a former law professor who was the cabinet minister responsible for the successful vaccine purchase program. in Canada during the pandemic. The move helped maintain gender balance in key positions, as the prime minister has vowed to do since 2015.
The prime minister also appointed new leaders to oversee his climate agenda.
Mr Trudeau has long been seen as a champion of climate reform, but the significant cuts in greenhouse gas emissions achieved in many parts of the economy have been largely offset by increased production in Albertas oil sands. In recent months, some environmentalists have questioned whether he has done enough to reduce emissions.
On Tuesday, the prime minister appointed a ruthless critic of the oil industry as his new minister of environment and climate change, addressing Steven Guilbeault, a co-founder of mjafterra, a Quebec-based environmental group that previously worked on climate issues. in Greenpeace Canada.
Mr Guilbeault was arrested once after climbing a watchtower that rises above downtown Toronto to unfurl a banner condemning Canada and the United States climate data. His appointment could signal that Mr Trudeau plans to soften his support for Canada’s oil and gas industry.
After leading his party through two elections in which it emerged with a minority government, Mr Trudeau has faced growing questions about his political future. On Tuesday, when asked if he would lead the Liberals in the next vote, Mr Trudeau, who has given long answers, was uncharacteristically concise.
Yes, he said.
