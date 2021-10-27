Justin Trudeau Introduces ‘Renewal’ Cabinet

OTAWA Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled his new cabinet on Tuesday, in a silent inauguration, during which the Canadian leader set out a comprehensive agenda aimed at reviving support for his Liberal Party. after the unpopular early elections in September.

The swearing-in ceremony, drenched by pandemic restrictions and a cold autumn rain, it was the first major event since the new government was formed by an election held last month that denied Mr Trudeau the majority of votes he had requested in the House of Commons.

The inauguration also came as a result of a misstep by Mr. Trudeau that prompted him to apologize to the Indigenous people for skipping a new holiday that knew Canada’s history of injustice to them. The mistake eroded the confidence of some Canadians in his personal judgment.

If Mr Trudeau felt punished by the Canadians’ rejection of his offer of parliamentary control, he gave no sign of that in his speech on Tuesday. After unveiling his new cabinet, he announced new commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and advance reconciliation with indigenous people, as well as fostering affordable housing and economic growth.