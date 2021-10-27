Wayback Burgers continues to expand with franchise deals in Asia





Wayback Burgers, the preferred burger union in the American homeland and one of the fastest growing hamburger franchises in the country, announced today that it has agreed to a Master Franchise Agreement with WB Burgers Asia, Inc. (WBBA), the publicly traded holding company of WB Burgers Japan Co., Ltd. Wayback Burgers also announced that it has partnered with, Next Meats Co. (NXMH), a Tokyo-based enterprise dedicated to creating delicious alternatives to meat products. Both partners, led by Koichi Ishizuka, do plhas a critical role in the success of its long – awaited market entry and development strategy across Asia. As part of the deal, the WBBA will open 60 Wayback Burgers locations within 20 years with the first group to take place in the Tokyo area in early 2022. WBBA also bought the right of first refusal to become a Master Franchisee for Eastern Malaysia, Taiwan, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, China, India, Korea, Thailand and Singapore, paving the way for significant brand growth across the continent. To ensure his success, leadership will be formed by Wayback Burgers and the WBBA a collaborative advisory board to support all critical expansion components with an emphasis on business operations, franchise development, brand strategy, menu creation and more. Focused on menu items that go beyond its famous hamburgers, Wayback Burgers is pleased to continue its partnership with Next Meats Co. throughout Asia. Earlier this summer, Wayback Burgers attended the Vegan Food Festival in Sacramento, California to test delicious meatless collaborations, including an all-vegetable short rib slider stuffed with fresh kimchi and ponzu cucumbers, and a short rib rib slider all vegetable, filled with ketchup and pickles. Both made with Next Meats Co.s NEXT Yakiniku Short Rib, the world’s first Japanese-style vegetable-based barbecue meat, received good reviews in the country. Wayback Burgers and Next Meats Co. will continue to cooperate closely in developing unique and delicious alternative meat offerings for the Asian market. We are pleased to officially announce our latest international partnerships with WBBA and Next Meats Co., which will provide a tremendous opportunity to introduce the Wayback Burgers experience to traditional and alternative burger lovers in Japan, said William Chemero, Director of Wayback Burgers Development. . We are excited to cooperate with both companies, under impressive leadership of Koichi Ishizuka, officially bringing one of America’s favorite burger brands to market across Asia. Starting as a single burger restaurant in 1991 in Newark, DE, Wayback Burgers has experienced rapid growth due to strong and growing demand for the brand domestically and worldwide. Wayback Burgers currently operates in 32 states with over 166 locations throughout the United States and internationally in Brunei, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Pakistan, the Netherlands, Ireland and Alberta, Ontario, Saskatchewan and British Columbia in Canada. Through existing international franchise agreements, Wayback Burgers has commitments to open a minimum of 249 locations in 42 provinces / countries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nrn.com/franchising/wayback-burgers-continues-international-expansion-franchise-agreement-asia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos