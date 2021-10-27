Do you have an agricultural question? Richard Ball can answer





If a farmer is lucky, he will have 30 to 40 chances to do his farming practices properly. Every chance is a growing season and each is more unpredictable than the previous one, regardless of what might make you believe the Farmers Almanac.

Richard Balls life as a farmer has given him more unique opportunities than he could have imagined. He started helping his grandparents on their dairy farm when he was a young boy, but when that farm was sold, he found work on other farms around the region. I have not inherited a family farm. I was fortunate to work for a family that embraced change, Ball said. He worked on a farm in Rhode Island for 18 years before buying the already 200-acre Schoharie Valley farm in 1993. Shortly thereafter he opened The Carrot Barn, the farm showcase and café. In 2014, Ball became State Commissioner for Agriculture and Markets under former Governor Andrew Cuomo. In September, Ball was elected to serve as president of the National Association of State Department of Agriculture (NASDA).

New York is involved in any ongoing conversation (about agriculture) at the national level. We are the top 10 manufacturers for 30 different goods, said Ball. The benefits of the newly added role of the NASDA president flow in both directions: Ball said engaging with his peers from other states allows him to learn best practices for dealing with complicated agricultural and bureaucratic situations that arise, but different farms and farming practices in New York. Give Ballit the authority to suggest solutions to the same problems. I have spent time with many farmers and many farm perspectives, he said, and having the knowledge, insights and background shared by generations of New York farmer allows him to appreciate many aspects of the agricultural issues that plague every state in the country. Almost any style of farming across the country can be found in New York State, Ball said, because of our diverse landscape and climate. Frequent conversations with farmers from all over the state give Balli the knowledge to help nationally, as the problems they face near home are universal. A very important challenge facing agriculture and the country is diversity and racial equality, he said. Access to arable land and food production system by marginalized communities is a form of social justice, and finding ways to increase farm ownership by minorities is an urgent issue. Creating equity in agriculture also means creating equity in funding and access to money and increasing food security for communities struggling with hunger, proving how agriculture has a diminishing effect on other social sectors, promoting justice everywhere. Environmental issues such as climate change, droughts and floods have severe impacts on the agricultural sector and Ball saw this firsthand when his farm and the Schoharie community were flooded in 2011 by Hurricane Irene. I have seen 400-year-old events and a 500-year-old event in 30 years in Schoharie, Ball said. Agriculture has drastic environmental impacts, but agriculture can be a big part of the solution here, he said. Carbon capture, rotational agriculture, greenhouse gas reduction and water management are all part of modern agricultural practices and climate change slowdown is possible with a smart agricultural policy. The COVID-19 pandemic caused serious damage to agriculture and farming, from the impact on the farm and the food processing workforce to the ability to get food for the people who need it. COVID illuminated a fairly bright light. It was a major disruption to agriculture, Ball said. We need to understand what we have learned and make sure New York’s food system is responsible, resilient and close. Half of the adult food in New York goes directly to the food service, and when restaurants and cafeterias suddenly closed but grocery store shelves were empty, New York farms had to connect the dots between community and individual, Ball said. With the Department of Agriculture and Markets, Ball initiated the Nourish New York program, which brought surplus food directly to community-based food centers. The program was launched and operational in just one week and has now distributed $ 85 million in New York farm products to individuals. It was very rewarding for us to do that program. It reminded me a little bit of my origins, Ball said. The Nourish New York program revealed patterns in eating habits, which products people use most at home, and weaknesses in the process of getting food from the farm and into the hands of those who need it. Being adaptable was critical to the operation of the program and, I learned early on, being on the farm and selling directly to customers and knowing what they wanted, he said. Successful farming, Ball said, is about self-examining and making changes to processes and systems in order to give the best result. This happens at the individual level, when each farm changes its land or changes livestock practices to generate efficiency and sustainability, but it also happens at the industry level. If you look at agriculture over the years, the biggest thing is change. Each of those families that is a centuries-old or even two-hundred-year-old farm has changed where they started from, Ball said. While there is always a need for large increases in grain, soybean and corn commodities, New York’s climate, soil, water, and topography allow for diverse farming practices. For me, farming is not just about growing what you need to grow, Ball said. Instead, it is about designing ahead and knowing when to adapt and change to adapt to changes in the market. We have the largest market in the world on our doorstep, Ball said. The future success of New York’s agricultural sector depends on the introduction of urban centers that require nutritious and local food. We have such a diverse population (in New York). People come from all over the world. We have a tremendous opportunity to take advantage of this, he said.

As much as his work pushes him towards politics, education is another critical component of his roles. What we do not know about each other is pretty big, Ball said, and he meant it in terms of how farms relate to their customers and how the general public understands agriculture and its deep roots. and lying down. Under Ball, Agriculture and Markets has launched its Farm to Schools program to place New York City agricultural products in school cafeterias and the New York State Growth and Certification Program, which labels New York-produced food to 35,000 farms that meet food safety and environmental care standards. and has grown in the country. We get into a lot of people’s kitchens, so the label has to say something, Ball said. The work of cannons in state and national agriculture offices means less time on the farm and in the Carrot Barn, but the wisdom he has gained in those roles resonates in his fields and showcases. He has three children and four stepmothers and two of his children run the farm and shop. It gives knowledge when needed, but allows them the space to develop their on-farm practices as well. It is an opportunity to step aside and let them learn to manage things. These views can only help the next generation on the farm. They see they can have a voice in the community, but they also see the bigger picture, Ball said. This larger picture includes changing agricultural commodity demands, changes in agricultural practices to combat climate problems, and the role that agriculture plays in social justice issues, but it also includes building a multi-generational legacy of its farm located between the creek Schoharie and the Catskill lowlands. . Ball is optimistic that his farm will continue under the name Ball. With 24 grandchildren milling on the farm, I hope there is a farmer out there somewhere. Deanna Fox is a food and agriculture journalist. Her newsletter can be found at www.foxonfood.com and she is on social media @deannanfox.

