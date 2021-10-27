Jogging: Tomgarrow wins International Gold Cup, Bedrock finally enjoys his moment of progress – Horse Racing News

Leipers Fork Steeplechasers Tomgarrow, with Tom Garner on top, won the International Golden Cup convincingly for coach Leslie Young.

Saturday was a predominantly two-day day at the International Golden Cup Competition at the Great Meadow racing course at The Plains, the owner of Va. Tennessee, Gill Johnston captured two races, as did knight Gerard Galligan. Coach Leslie Young complemented her lead with a pair of wins on the eight-card chart as well. And two riders, Stefan Tobin and Teddy Davies, won their first National Running Association hurdles races. The only one who knocked the balance down was Tom Garner, who found the winner’s circle three times as high.

In the opener, a $ 25,000 girl’s hurdle, which was killed in 2 miles (the distance of all hurdles in the Great Meadow), Johnston’s State of Affair, a five-year-old boy from Giant’s Causeway, went wire for Tom Garner and coach Todd. Todd Wyatt, pulling with 5 lengths. Job Condition was emerging from third place in a girl at Shawan Downs in September, his first start at the NSA since his Middleburg Spring Races debut in 2020. Mason Hardaway Lampton’s Ace Ventura was second; Riverdee Stable’s Twenty Years On was third.

In the second category of the first hurdle, first-time player Merry Maker turned his head, running like an old professional, in his career debut for coach Arch Kingsley. Owned by Hurricana Farm, the Irish-bred four-year-old climbed the last single fence just below Galligan, winning by 2 lengths. Straylight Racing Frontline Citizen, another Irish-educated man making his second start in life, was second with Alex Leventhal on board. Stewart Strawbridge Lap of the Gods was third. Jockey Richie Condon, the regular rider of Eclipse 2021 top contender The Mean Queen, suffered a back injury in a fall and will be out of action for a while.

The $ 30,000 Steeplethon Stakes over mixed hurdles – barriers, natural brush fences, timber and through water – drew a five-yard field, and Silverton Hill’s Bodes Well, winner of Jonathan Kiser’s initial hurdles stake in Saratoga last summer, led almost every step of the way for Garner and Young, demonstrating his ability on a very different kind of course. On the wire, Bodes Well held a 5-length lead over Irv Naylor’s A Silent Player. Turks Head Turf Brooklyn Speights finished third.

The fourth race turned out to be a historic moment for young Irish rider Stefan Tobin, who piloted the Holwood Stable Decisive Triumph towards victory in the $ 30,000 compensation competition for two non-winners. After two sharp seconds in the handicap range (for horses rated 110 or less), the Decisive Triumph held a brief lead on Melissa Cantacuzene Yankee Doodle Boy’s last fence and extended his lead to 4 lengths at the end. .

In a long-awaited victory, Irv Naylor’s Bedrock dominated G2 joint group David L. Zeke Ferguson Stakes, valued at $ 75,000. The highly regarded eight-year-old by Britain was a solid performer in Europe, winning eight times. Gelding finally enjoyed his moment of progress in the US, with an authoritative 7-length victory under Galligan for coach Cyril Murphy. Pleased to sit down at first as Hudson River Farm Iran and Gill Johnston Brianbakescookies set the pace, the eight-year-old gathered to pull convincingly. Sharon Sheppard Redicean was second; Brianbakescookies was third.

With Dolly Fisher’s Schoodic scratch, potentially heavyweight favorite at the first-mutuel betting pool, the $ 75,000 International Gold Cup’s wood stock field at 3 miles was reduced to four and further reduced when the Renegade River and The Storm team left. course at the beginning. That turned the competition into a match between Frank Bonsal’s Stand Down and Leipers Fork Steeplechasers Tomgarrow. But after a carefully measured ride, Tom Garner knew he had a lot of horses under him and left at will, with 49 lengths for coach Leslie Young. With three wins during the day, Garner took a 19-16 lead over Graham Watters. And with her two wins, coach Leslie Young took a 15-12 lead over Jack Fisher and Neil Morris, the latter who has saddled only half the number of starters this season compared to Young and Fisher.

In the seventh race, a handicap for horses rated 115 or less, Gill Johnston’s Contented wrapped up his comeback to give Teddy Davies, the teenage son of successful trainers Joe Davies and Blythe Miller Davies, his first win in the NSA with obstacles. After taking an initial obstacle by weight for age at Sedgefield in 2017 and running an initial obstacle course at Worcester in 2018, Contented came to the US after an overboard finish in his NSA debut in the 2019 Queens Cup, bred by Irishman Dalakhan’s son went away for more than two years. He reappeared this spring, and after three starts, Contented finally shook the rust to win Saturday’s 5-length handicap over Sara Collette’s Eryx. Colette, from Casanova, Va., Passed away on October 11 at the age of 86.

The final of the day, a $ 20,000 girly contender, saw Riverdee Stable’s Senor Seville make a smooth transition from flat races to hurdles. After 18 starts in the first and open pretest races at home, mostly in Laurel Park, the Maryland upbringing proved obstacles for the first time and returned home a winner on the neck for coach Danielle Hodsdon, who had returned to knight.

Racing far behind under Ross Geraghty approaching the final fence, Senior Seville kicked off a frantic rally to defeat Happenstance Stable Hero Return, with Kiplin Hall’s Real Good Man third. On the other hand, Horse Ties, owner Sean Clancy, coach Hodsdon and Geraghty were all NSA champion riders at one time or another.

