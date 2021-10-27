Queensland universities welcome return of international students under COVID-19 quarantine plan

The return of international students to Queensland early next year looks set to boost sectors that have struggled without them, but the state government has been urged to ensure institutions can compete with interstate ones.

Queensland University of Technology (QUT) Vice Chancellor Margaret Sheil said the impact of this decision will flow to many industry-dependent industries.

“For all universities and for regions and cities and for accommodation providers, businesses that provide services, businesses that require students to work,” Professor Sheil said.

Students attending Queensland universities will be required to undergo a two-week quarantine at the 1,000-bed Wellcamp facility near Toowoomba, which is currently under construction.

Minister for Tourism and Innovation Stirling Hinchliffe said the priority would be for international students from health-based faculties.

“Students studying allied medicine or health, especially those who, once trained, can support our front-line workers,” Hinchliffe said.

James Cook University Vice Chancellor Sandra Harding said local employers in the regional areas had lacked international students and the role they played in the local community.

“They have family and friends coming and visiting, they themselves spend a money deal looking around the state and across the country as well,” Professor Harding said.

JCU Vice Chancellor Professor Sandra Harding says the return of international students will provide an impetus to regional areas. ( Supplied: JCU )

Student reduction has played a role in the lack of first staff in the hospitality industry.

Angelica Jolly, who owns the Alchemy restaurant in Brisbane CBD, said she welcomed the news but the industry needed students before the Christmas period.

Ms. Jolly said her business relied on international students to fill up to 70 percent of his roles.

“We always say that someone from outside gives us the opportunity to learn what they are doing overseas and instead of having to travel there, we are getting that first-hand knowledge from those who come here,” Ms. Jolly said. .

Angelica Jolly, or not, says the return of international students was good news for people in the restaurant industry. ( ABC News: Stephen Cavenagh )

The quarantine plan for students may need to change

Mitchell Institute’s educational policy fellow Peter Hurley said the number of international students had dropped by about 50 per cent, with some still stuck overseas.

“In March last year there were 109,771 international students enrolled in Queensland institutions and there are now about 69,500,” Dr Hurley said.

“As part of those 69,500, 48,939 are in the country and there are about 20,569 outside Queensland.”

QUT Vice Chancellor Professor Margaret Sheil says international students will return in early 2022. ( Supplied: QUT )

Professor Sheil said that before the COVID-19 pandemic, the sector had experienced record growth that could no longer be seen.

“We were actually in a record period of demand, probably the highest numbers we would ever have in higher education in Australia for a variety of reasons, including some of the difficulties Britain was facing at the time and, also, “We had some favorable comparisons with the US,” she said.

“Estimates were, in 2019, that international education gave $ 5.8 billion to the Queensland economy, so it is one of the largest service areas.”

Dr Hurley said he thought the sector would eventually recover, but Queensland could lose to rival states because of its need for hotel quarantine.

“I think Queensland is in a very similar position to New South Wales and Victoria, but I’m not sure New South Wales and Victoria are suggesting [international students]”We have to do a two-week quarantine,” he said.

“It will make a big difference because you are hindered by the number of people who can enter.”

Australia has undoubtedly lost a share of the international student market to Canada and the UK, but Professor Harding said inflexible policies could see further losses for other states.

“I think there is every reason to expect that New South Wales will move faster, South Australia is already showing that they are looking at their quarantine claims,” ​​said Professor Harding.

“We need to make sure our policy settings are competitive, so that we do not have students who would really like to come to one of our Queensland universities feeling like they have to make a choice to go to New South Wales or Victoria.

“This is a country of origin that I want us to win,” she said.

