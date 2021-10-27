Vancouver Clinic offers third dose of COVID-19 for travelers with mixed vaccines

On the day the BC government unveiled its plan to administer third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, reports come that some people have crossed the border.

Only those who are clinically extremely vulnerable or who have waited more than eight months from a second vaccine are eligible for a third dose.

But many people have told Global News that they have taken a third dose at Coastal Health Travel Clinic in Vancouver.

Dr. Penny Ballem, provincial director for vaccine spread, says the clinic can provide third doses for travelers, but only for compassion or essential reasons.

“We knew that once we released it, it would be on social media and people would come. Minister and Dr. “Henry was clear, we were not giving third doses for travel,” Ballem said.

"We were very, very clear, we did not provide for those who wanted to travel for fun. It was for reasons of compassion or essential reasons of work. "

















BC will not provide a third injection for residents with mixed doses, says the chief physician





But travelers Global News spoke to said they were not required to provide additional documentation to demonstrate the trip.

The province says the clinics offered “very few” vaccines, although none of the health authorities were asked to report back to Ballem how many third injections had been administered.

Read more: BC to offer third COVID-19 injection per 100,000 inhabitants with compromised immunity

“I work as a professional and often have to travel abroad for business and I was surprised to learn from some of my colleagues who also had the AstraZeneca / MRNA mix that they were able to provide a third and appropriate dose of mRNA from VCH travel clinic “, it is said in an email sent to Global News, which is protecting the identity of the writer due to the nature of their work.

“On the day I received my third stroke, many people in the clinic were from Vancouver Island and all were forced to take the ferry to Vancouver to enter this service. “It seems scandalous to me that there is supposedly this secret program to get a third matching dose, which I only understood orally.”

British Colombians who received mixed vaccines have expressed concern if some countries will recognize them as fully vaccinated and allow them to enter.

Read more: British Colombians will be required to have two vaccine cards under federal rules

The email writer said they would like to see BC create more clinics offering third-dose trips to better connect with other provinces, including Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

But the provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, has insisted so far that international travel rules will eventually evolve to recognize people who have received mixed vaccines as fully immunized.

On October 15, the United States announced plans to classify Canadians as fully immunized if they were to receive mixed doses.

















The BC government unveils COVID-19 booster dose program





Ballem told Global News that the decision on which vaccines should be administered is left to each health authority.

“We left it to each of the health authorities to assess the essential nature of the business trip, and so I can not comment,” she said. “I do not know what the conditions were for these special cases. “But I think it’s a call to judgment.”

