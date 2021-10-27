The Brazilian commission votes in favor of recommending criminal charges against Bolsonaro





Seven of the committee’s eleven senators voted Tuesday night to support the recommendations contained in a 1,288-page report on the pandemic. The document calls for charges against two companies and 78 individuals, including Bolsonaro, for the large number of pandemics in the country.

More than 605,000 people have died from Covid-19 in Brazil – the second highest death toll in the world after the United States.

The report claims that the Bolsonaro government allowed the deadly coronavirus to spread across the country in a failed attempt to achieve herd immunity. He recommends the president’s personal indictment of nine crimes, including incitement to crime, charlatanism and crimes against humanity.

Bolsonaro has repeatedly dismissed the commission investigation and the resulting report as politically motivated.

The final document – the result of a six-month investigation – will now be sent to the Office of the Attorney General of Brazil. However, Attorney General Augusto Aras is considered an ally of the president and the charges are not expected to be pursued. The commission is also expected to send a copy of the report to the International Criminal Court in The Hague. “It is absurd what these people have done.” The Commission’s rapporteur, Senator Renan Calheiros, presented the report to the public for the first time last week. He said Tuesday that the document attributes responsibility for the uncontrolled pandemic to many people in Brazil, but Bolsonaro bears the primary responsibility. “It’s mainly the responsibility of this president, this serial killer, who has a death sentence and continues to repeat everything he did before,” Calheiros told a news conference Tuesday morning. Bolsonaro has already dismissed the commission’s findings as biased and on Monday complained about the report during an interview with a local radio broadcaster in Mato Grosso do Sul. “I am labeled a genocide, a charlatan, a document forger and an exterminator. It is absurd that these people have done this,” the president said, referring to lawmakers on the commission. Bolsonaro has long downplayed the severity of the coronavirus and argued the need to prioritize Brazil’s economic health. He came out positive for Covid-19 in 2020. This is an evolving story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/26/americas/brazil-bolsonaro-covid-cpi-vote-intl-latam/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

