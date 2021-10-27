Ontario to double number of long-term care home inspectors, allow immediate fees

TORONTO – Ontario plans to double the province’s long-term care home inspectors and allow them to file charges on the spot, saying the changes will allow stronger enforcement in a pandemic-ravaged sector.

The move shifts the Conservative government’s progressive shift to reactive inspections three years ago, though industry stakeholders warned that increased implementation would coincide with support for overcrowded long-term care staff.

The government said it would hire 193 inspectors by next fall by creating an inspectorate report for every two homes – and will introduce legislation later this week aimed at better protecting long-term care residents.

“What we are going to see is a different culture in terms of implementation,” Long-Term Care Minister Rod Phillips said on Tuesday.

“Creating an investigative team is an important component of that.”

Phillips said hiring entertainment would cost $ 20 million and allow more proactive home visits.

The province intends to hire inspectors with investigative backgrounds, such as law enforcement, he said. These inspectors will be authorized to immediately file charges under future government legislation, something that is not possible under the current structure, the minister said.

Full details of the legislation are yet to come. But the province has said it will include stronger enforcement and compliance tools and "safeguard residents' rights".

















May 1, 2021



“Proactive inspections” will focus on residents’ rights, infection prevention and control, care plans, abuse and neglect, nutrition and hydration, policies and directives, eating observations, and medication management.

Phillips said the government is following recommendations from the commission that reviewed conditions in Ontario long-term care homes that saw thousands of deaths and infections from COVID-19 during the pandemic.

The commission’s final report from the beginning of this year noted that the government reduced proactive inspections in 2018 to focus on reactive inspections that responded to complaints and critical incidents.

Ontario Long-Term Care Association CEO Donna Duncan said inspections as they are currently being conducted should change, but warned that sector staff should be supported.

“In the midst of a crisis of human health resources, it is extremely important to use a tone and a supportive approach to inspections, and not to leave staff with morale-boosting systems,” she said in a written statement.

Duncan also said inspectors should not be recruited from staff already employed in the sector, which she said could exacerbate human resource challenges.

AdvantAge Ontario, which represents nonprofit, municipal-owned and charitable homes, also highlighted staff shortages as a possible blind spot.

CEO Lisa Levin said in a written statement that the new enforcement regime could “seriously destabilize homes” without the right staff, and called for them to hire more workers.

September 9, 2021



“More inspectors and tougher inspections will not have the intended impact if there are not enough staff and funds to care for residents,” she said. “If inspections and penalties come before staff and education, there is a risk that the rest of the system will collapse.”

The unions have noted low wages as a factor keeping the levels of long-term care staff low. Phillips said Tuesday that an announcement would be made soon about the next steps for personal support staff salaries – a temporary $ 3 pay raise would end on Oct. 31.

Annual salaries for long-term care inspectors who are members of the Ontario Public Service Union range from $ 81,819 to $ 98,405.

Opposition politicians who reacted to Tuesday’s announcement said the government could have made changes to the pandemic earlier.

NDP leader Andrea Horwath stressed the passage of 2018 to reactive inspections and said the government is not going far enough to protect the elderly, reiterating its call to stop funding lucrative long-term care homes.

The Ontario government will double the number of long-term care home inspectors



“When you reward people who have hurt our seniors so badly, when you put the knife into the hearts of those family members who have been literally traumatized by what their loved ones have gone through, I do not know how that culture changes,” he said. she.

Liberal leader Steven Del Duca said the government already had the ability to impose serious penalties on poorly performing long-term care homes.

“There was a lot of opportunity if there was real concern from (Prime Minister Doug Ford) to do that right,” he said, adding that the latest proposal has promised if the new implementing measures have teeth.

“It looks like on the surface it could be a step in the right direction, but you have to support it with tougher penalties.”

Green Party leader Mike Schreiner said the change in proactive inspections reveals flaws in Ford’s governing agenda, pointing to a similar pattern that has occurred during the days of paid illness for workers.

“How many times will he have to correct mistakes?” he said.