BC COVID-19 pandemic update BC Gov News





As of Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 89.6% (4,155,181) of eligible persons aged 12 and over in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 84.5% (3,918,385) have received their dose of second. In addition, 90.1% (3,896,273) of all qualified adults in BC received their first dose and 85.2% (3,683,380) received their second dose. BC is reporting 457 new cases of COVID-19, including 12 epic-related cases, for a total of 202,973 cases in the province. There are 4,829 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 195,646 people who tested positive have recovered. Of the active cases, 390 people are in hospital and 155 in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in isolation. Note: Intensive care numbers are a subset of the total in the hospital. They are not except for the number of people in the hospital. New / active cases include: 176 new cases in Fraser Health Total active cases: 2002

61 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

83 new cases in Internal Health

82 new cases in North Health

55 new cases in Island Health

there are no new cases of people residing outside of Canada In the last 24 hours, two new deaths have been reported in the Fraser Health and Northern Health regions, for a total of 2,131. There have been no new outbreaks of health care institutions. The eruption at Evergreen Manor (Fraser Health) has been declared complete, for a total of 28 active eruptions, including: Long-term care: Willingdon Care Center, Westminster House, Magnolia Gardens, Manoah Manor, Cherington Place, West Shore Laylum, Queens Park Care Center, Heritage Village, Valleyhaven Retirement Community (Fraser Health); Amica Lions Gate, Amica Edgemont (Vancouver Coastal Health); Cottonwoods Care Center, Overlander, Village by the Station, Haven Hill Retirement Center, Deni House (Interior Health); AND Wrinch Memorial Hospital (Northern Health).

acute care: Mission Memorial Hospital, Chilliwack General Hospital (Fraser Health); North University Hospital BC, GR Baker Memorial Hospital and Bulkley Valley District Hospital (Northern Health).

Assisted or independent living: Sunset Manor, Menno Terrace West, The Emerald in Elim Village, Swedish Assisted Living Residence, Harrison Pointe and Norman Manor (Fraser Health).

From October 18-24, completely unvaccinated persons accounted for 64.1% of cases.

From October 11-24, they accounted for 76.2% of hospital admissions. Last week’s cases (October 18-24) – A total of 4,181 Unvaccinated: 2,377 (56.9%)

Partially vaccinated: 300 (7.2%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,504 (36.0%) Cases hospitalized in the last two weeks (October 11-24) – Total 362 Unvaccinated: 252 (69.6%)

Partially vaccinated: 24 (6.6%)

Fully vaccinated: 86 (23.8%) Last week, cases per 100,000 inhabitants after age adjustment (October 18-24) Unvaccinated: 288.8

Partially vaccinated: 95.1

Fully vaccinated: 35.2 Last two weeks, hospitalized cases per 100,000 inhabitants after age adjustment (October 11-24) Unvaccinated: 44.9

Partially vaccinated: 10.9

Fully vaccinated: 1.9 Since December 2020, the Province has administered 8,171,136 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines. Learn more: For the October 26, 2021 announcement of COVID-19 booster vaccines for all British Columbians, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/25604 For regional restrictions in the northern health region, visit:

https://www.northernhealth.ca/sites/northern_health/files/health-information/health-topics/orders/documents/nh-gatherings-events-orders-oct-2021.pdf For information on a third dose for people with moderately to severely weakened immunity, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/register#immunocompromised As they become available, information on school explosions will be posted online: www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/public-exposures For surgical renovation engagement progress reports, visit: To learn how BC counts its daily cases of COVID-19 in hospitals, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021HLTH0058-001844 To learn about the BC vaccination card and how to use your card, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/vaccinecard.html For the August 12, 2021 notice on mandatory vaccinations against COVID-19 for long-term care workers, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/25143 For information on progress cases, see the BCCDC weekly data summary: http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/data#summary Detailed data is posted daily on the BCCDC dashboard: http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/data or: www.bccdc.ca To register to be immunized or to learn about a second dose, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/register or: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/dose-2 For orders and instructions from the provincial health officer, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/health/about-bc-s-health-care-system/office-of-the-provincial-health-officer/current-health-topics/covid- 19-novella-coronavirus For instructions on restrictions, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/covid-19-provincial-support/restrictions The latest updates, including case counting, prevention, risks and finding a testing center near you: http://www.bccdc.ca/

Or follow @CDCofBC on Twitter. For COVID-19 exposure events, updates and information, visit:

