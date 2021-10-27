COVID-19 blasts reported at bar in Cambridge, Woolwich school

Waterloo Public Health says the COVID-19 blasts were reported Monday at a sports bar in Cambridge and at Conestogo Public School in Woolwich.

In a rare move, the agency named the location of the blast, saying there are five cases linked to an explosion at the Juniors Sportsbar and Grill.

A Waterloo Public Health spokesman told Global News that the five cases meet protocols recently established to name the location of an explosion.

In bars Facebook page, announced that it was closed on Saturday after an employee informed them that they had tested positive for the virus.

The post noted that afterwards, others also turned out to be positive.

We are currently waiting for further instructions from the regional health to let us know what will happen next, the post says.

We were told to stop posting anything until it was investigated. We have no information at the moment, but once they tell me we will be completely transparent about what has been done.

















There are now four active COVID-19 blasts in the Waterloo Region, with others located at Breslau Public School and an unnamed construction site.

Waterloo Public Health on Tuesday announced eight more positive coronavirus tests, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 20,028.

This leaves the average seven-day number of new daily cases at 12.7.

In addition, another 14 people have been cleared of the virus, bringing the total number of solved cases in the region to 19,622.

There are no new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the region in a week now, as the death toll remains at 302, including three people in October.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the area drops back to 100. There are now 10 people in area hospitals suffering from COVID-19, including three patients in intensive care

The health unit says 75.07 per cent of residents in eligible areas are now fully vaccinated, a number that rises to 87.18 per cent when someone is deducted from those under the age of 12 who are not eligible to be vaccinated.

Waterloo Public Health reports that 442,080 area residents have had two vaccines against COVID-19, which is 455 more than the day before.

The agency reports that 891,886 vaccinations have now been carried out in the area, which is 928 more than it reported on Monday.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 269 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the smallest increase since the beginning of August. The total number of provincial cases is now 598,110.

Of the 269 new cases registered, the data showed that 142 were unvaccinated persons, 11 persons were partially vaccinated, 93 persons were fully vaccinated and 23 persons had no known vaccination status.

According to Tuesdayreport, 39 cases were recorded in Toronto, 36 in the Peel region, 27 in Windsor-Essex, 21 in the Niagara region and 19 in the Southwest.

All other local public health units reported less than 15 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has remained at 9,852 after six new deaths were recorded, with one death occurring more than a month ago.

with folders by Gabby Rodrigues of Global News

