Huntkey participated in the International Fair of Gifts and Household Items in China (Shenzhen).





SHENZHEN, China, October 26, 2021 / PRNewswire / – By October 21 to 24, China (Shenzhen) The International Fair of Gifts and Household Appliances was held at the Shenzhen World Convention and Exhibition Center. With an exhibition area of ​​about 300,000 square feet, it currently is of China the largest exhibition of professional gifts and household appliances. Huntkey exhibited a range of new and sold products. About 6500 companies participated in this exhibition. there there were 13,000 booths and more than 20 product categories. The exhibition was based on Shenzhen, and exploited the industrial advantages of Guangdong– Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area to boost consumer economy development. Huntkey’s booth was in Room 13. Room 13 included categories known as 3C digital, consumer electronics, and clothing technology. Huntkey unveiled 20W, 65W GaN, 100W GaN fast chargers and other new products. Huntkey has more than ten years of experience in R&D and manufacturing of fast mobile phone chargers and has collaborated with leading mobile phone manufacturers worldwide. Huntkey 20W and 65W GaN fast chargers are already available at United States, Canada, and Vietnam. IN December 2021, Huntkey plans to release 100W GaN fast chargers in the US. The Huntkey 100 W GaN fast charger uses gallium nitride technology and therefore has fast heat dissipation. It has a small size of about 61,829,03.8 mm. It supports regular Android phones, tablets and notebooks with USB-C interface. Compared to other cell phone chargers, it has a longer lifespan and stronger structure due to the adhesive filling process. It is safe to use and provides voltage protection, voltage protection, temperature protection and current protection. If the business needs gift giving, Huntkey fast chargers are a guarantee of safety and efficiency. Huntkey is headquartered in Shenzhen and received the AEO (Authorized Economic Operator) certificate in 2021, which proves that Huntkey is recognized by the customs authorities and is in compliance with the World Customs Organization and the relevant supply chain security standards. About Huntkey Founded in 1995, Huntkey is a leading provider of power supplies for PCs, power strips, power protectors, laptop adapters, phone chargers, monitors and air purifiers. Huntkey is one Asia well-known brand, member of the International Association of Power Supply Manufacturers (PSMA) and the China Power Supply Company (CPSS). Covering approximately 1,000,000 square feet added by three industrial parks, Huntkey is one of the most famous brands and largest companies on the continent. China. It is headquartered in Shenzhen, with branches in USA, Japan AND Hong Kong, and with cooperative factories in Brazil AND Argentina. For more information visit https://en.huntkey.com In 2020, Huntkey introduced its latest photocatalyst air purifier – desktop air purifier globally. The desktop air purifier is designed to be portable and can effectively remove chemical fumes, odors, mist particles and many other air pollutants. For more information visit https://en.huntkey.com/products/air-purifiers Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HuntkeyGlobal

