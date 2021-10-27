Biden sets US entry rules for foreign travelers





US President Joe Biden has outlined new rules for foreign travelers entering the country when its borders reopen on November 8, providing clarity on what will be needed for international travel. The plan moves away from the previous White House ban on entry from most foreign countries, which was implemented by former President Donald Trump in March 2020 and extended by Biden when he took office in January this year. In one proclamation signed by Biden on Monday, the US will now move towards a system that requires most visitors to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Airlines operating domestic flights will be required to check the vaccination status of passengers before boarding the aircraft. They will also need to keep track of personal contact tracking information for 30 days so that health officials can track anyone who may have been exposed to the virus. To verify their vaccination status, travelers must provide evidence that a stroke from an official source was taken at least two weeks before departure. This includes any vaccine approved by U.S. health regulators. Vaccinated travelers will also be required to have a negative Covid-19 test result within three days of departure. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said this should be a “viral test that can be either an antigen test or a nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT)”, such as a PCR or LAMP test. The Biden administration said exemptions for unvaccinated foreign travelers would be rare, but would be made for children under the age of 18 and those coming from countries with a vaccination rate of less than 10 per cent due to lack of availability , as well as for those with medical conditions. that prevent them from getting vaccines. Unvaccinated travelers, whether foreign or American, will be required to give a negative Covid-19 result from a test done within one day of departure. The statement says unvaccinated travelers may be subject to further restrictions and requirements subject to CDC recommendations, including wearing masks and post-arrival testing. The new rules apply to all countries that were involved in the previous travel ban, including the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the European Schengen area (Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Monaco, San Marino and Vatican City), China, India, Iran, Brazil and South Africa. Travelers coming from outside these countries will face stricter entry requirements, according to the announcement.

