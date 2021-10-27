Dr. Shahab says the prayers of the health officers in accordance with his recommendations to the government

Saskatchewan chief physician says a public request by medical health officers for more restrictions to combat COVID-19 is in line with his recommendations to the provincial government.

IN one last letter Health Minister Paul Merriman taken from CBC News, medical health officers urged the province to enforce stricter restrictions, including collection limits, a proof of request for vaccination without any possibility of a negative COVID-19 test, testing of expand and contact tracking, and a clearer government messages about reducing contacts and work from home.

“Certainly these are all important steps that we need to consider, and they are in line with many of the recommendations I have made to the government,” said Dr. Saqib Shahab at a press conference on Tuesday.

Although Shahab did not provide specific examples, it is the first time the provincial chief of medical health confirms the nature of the recommendations he has made to the government.

Shahabhas previously resisted by answering questions directly about the recommendations he has made.

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Health and the provincial executive council also declined to provide specifics on Shahab’s recommendations.

Earlier this month, Merriman just said there have been “a lot of recommendations lately.”

“Calls for action across the province have not been answered”

The letter sent to Merriman, dated October 21, was signed by 21 provincial medical officers.

He said the delay in implementing some of the recommendations they sought in August has “resulted in a much larger fourth wave” of COVID-19 cases and now stronger restrictions are needed to bring it under control.

“Our calls for action across the province have not been answered,” it said.

“In our current context, the reported positive cases do not tell the full story. Without further action, it is very likely that we will face even higher hospitalization rates in the coming weeks and risk the collapse of the health system. , as well as many other preventable deaths. “

Dr. Tania Diener, the medical health officer responsible for immunization with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, speaks at a news conference Tuesday. (Matt Duguid / CBC)

In the same news Tuesday in Shahabspoke, Dr. Tania Diener, one of the health officers who signed the letter, said she felt it was important to speak up.

“Our case numbers, our deaths, our ICU numbers compared to the rest of Canada are significantly higher, and we thought it appropriate to rewrite a set of recommendations that we believe is important to “Implemented as soon as possible if we want to take control of this fourth wave and minimize disease and death in this province,” she said.

Diener added that health officers were still awaiting Merriman’s response.

On Tuesday, the provincial government confirmed it had received the letter and that a response was “imminent”.

While most of Saskatchewan’s population is now fully immunized and coverage levels have improved following tests of vaccination requirements, doctors said the province is not yet expected to meet the level of immunity needed to stop the pandemic from growing for several months.

Dr. Cory Neudorf, a senior medical health officer with the Saskatchewan Health Authority who assisted in writing the letter, said the biggest issue continues to be widespread transmission in the community, especially among the unvaccinated population.

Dr. Cory Neudorf says ‘prohibition measures’ are needed through a provincial order to combat COVID-19, including the collection of restrictions and a proof of vaccination requirement without a negative testing option. (Submitted by Saskatchewan Health Authority)

“It is no longer an issue where we can afford to wait for immunization rates to rise for a few weeks to take effect,” he said in an interview Monday. “We need something that is very fast and decisive and quite open.”

Neudorf said “deterrent measures” are needed through a provincial order. They include:

Collection restrictions: Unvaccinated persons should not be gathered outside their homes. Vaccinated people can be gathered up to another family. Seats (used for weddings and funerals) should be reduced to 25 percent of capacity, without eating indoors, unless proof of incoming vaccination is required. Worship sites that do not require proof of vaccination should require wearing masks and reduce personal participation to 25 percent capacity.

Vaccination proof required without negative test option for: School staff, students 12 years and older and families of students under 12 years of age who have not been vaccinated. All nursery staff. All facilities hosting sports or extracurricular activities for young people, including participants, staff, coaches, volunteers and spectators.

Clearer government messages about: Reduction of contacts and outflows by 50 percent for the next 28 days. Work back from home, if possible. The importance of being fully vaccinated and for people to seek reliable sources of information.

Adopt the remainder of the August 26 recommendations, including: Expanding the capacity for testing and tracking contacts. Publicly reporting more detailed information on COVID-19, such as data and case numbers modeling and immunization in the narrowest age groups. Increase access to related data so that epidemiologists can provide better advice to public health teams.



Doctors said these restrictions, at the top of the already established disguise mandate, are needed at least until the new year. Their removal should be linked, the paper adds, to the fact that 85 percent of Saskatchewan’s population is fully immunized and the health care system is stabilized.

“We understand that returning to these constraints is not what our population wants, or what our leaders want to think, but with the health system in crisis, the alternatives are much worse,” the letter said.

Saskatchewan chief health officer gets emotional during COVID-19 press conference Dr. Saqib Shahab pleads with the public for the worrying new modeling for COVID-19 in Saskatchewan 3:11

If the government decides not to enforce any new restrictions, doctors say a stalemate similar to the spring of 2020 may be needed. That would include turning all students into online learning.

The medical association stands behind MHOs

In a letter to doctors Monday, the president of the Saskatchewan Medical Association, Dr. Eben Strydom said he feels “such a mixture of frustration, anger, sadness, fear and despair” about the government’s inaction.

“Although it seems that most of everything we have defended so far as individuals, as groups of doctors, collectively as the SMA seems to have fallen on deaf ears, we must not stop,” he said in Monday’s letter.

“So you ask, ‘What more can we do if the government continues to reject our advice?’ We need to step up our advocacy efforts by asking each of you to be directly involved.”

Strydom called on about 3,000 doctors in Saskatchewan to use their voice to educate their patients, along with all those with whom they interact in the community.

“In a province our size it would not take long to reach hundreds of thousands of people. We can make a difference,” he wrote.

Strydom noted that he met with Health Minister Paul Merriman last week, and although he “did not leave this meeting encouraged,” he said the medical association will continue to advocate enhanced public health measures alongside officers. of health.

“Our future depends on what we do today. Indeed, indeed it happens. We must continue to do everything we can to slow down the transmission of community,” he wrote. “Our patients, our neighbors, our communities, our provinces need us to stand strong on their behalf, for their safety and that of their loved ones.”