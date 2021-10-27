The Brazilian Senate committee approves the report requesting that Bolsonaro be indicted





Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro reacts during the launch ceremony of the National Green Growth Program at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil October 25, 2021. REUTERS / Adriano Machado

BRAZIL, Oct 26 (Reuters) – A Brazilian Senate committee of inquiry approved a report Tuesday calling for President Jair Bolsonaro to be indicted on nine counts linked to his treatment of the coronavirus pandemic, including crimes against humanity. The report, which is more than 1,300 pages long and took the opposition-controlled committee about six months to prepare, also claims that 77 other people and two companies have committed crimes. A draft report released last week had demanded that Bolsonaro be indicted for genocide and murder, but senators later decided to drop these separate charges because of what lawmakers describe as technical reasons. They also decided to add 10 people to the list of individuals to be sued. Among the added people was Wilson Lima, the governor of the Amazon state of the interior, where a lack of hospital oxygen supplies resulted in death from asphyxiation earlier this year. His government is currently under federal investigation for alleged corruption related to the purchase of medical equipment. “The chaos of Jair Bolsonaro’s government will go down in history as the lowest level of human poverty,” said Sen. Renan Calheiros, the report’s rapporteur, adding that the president was “on the side” of dictators including Adolf Hitler and Augusto Pinochet. . Bolsonaro’s press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday night. Lima dismissed the inclusion of his name as a political post. “Putting my name in the final report has a motive that is entirely political and electoral,” Lima said in a statement issued by his press office. “I was not even investigated by the commission.” Bolsonaro is unlikely to face any formal charges, as they will have to be raised by Brazil’s attorney general, who was appointed by the president. The president has previously dismissed the Senate inquiry as a “joke.” However, the report highlights the growing isolation of the right-wing leader that is heading into an election year. Its popularity is already declining due to its treatment of the pandemic and stubbornly high inflation. Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Gram Slattery; Edited by Sandra Maler and Lincoln Feast. Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

