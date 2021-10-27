International Seaways announces refinancing of six vessels





NEW YORK–(TELI BUSINESS) – International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) (Company or INSW), one of the largest tanker companies worldwide providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products, announced today that it has signed an agreement with Ocean Yield ASA (Ocean Yield ) to refinance six vessels in attractive rent-structured sales leaseback transactions. Naked speedboat lease agreements for six modern VLCCs equipped with cleaners (Seaways Tybee, Seaways Triton, Seaways Cape Henry, Seaways Hendricks, Seaways Liberty and Seaways Diamond Head) are for a period of 10 years with expiration purchase obligations on terms and conditions consistent with the existing debt relief facilities of International Seaways. The transactions are expected to be funded in early November 2021 and result in approximately $ 375 million in financing, which will be used to replace the current $ 228 million Sinosure facility, with the balance sheet intended for general corporate purposes. Upon completion, the Company expects the refinancing to generate additional liquidity of approximately $ 150 million. Reflecting our enhanced capabilities following our recent transformational merger, we are pleased to enter into this opportunistic and favorable refinancing ahead of the projected tanker market recovery that has begun to emerge, said Lois K. Zabrocky, President and CEO in International Seaways. The strong liquidity of the Seaways, the leadership in both the crude oil markets and the product tanker markets, and the disciplined approach to capital distribution position us well to create lasting value for shareholders. Jeff Pribor, Companys CFO, added, This attractive transaction enables us to further diversify our long-term financing capital structure with terms that harmonize well with those of our other corporate loans, unlocking additional liquidity. We appreciate the strong support we continue to receive from global finance providers and thank Sinosure, the Export-Import Bank of China, the Bank of China and Citibank for initially providing the project construction loans we received in 2018 when we purchased these quality vessels. up. About International Seaways, Inc. International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) is one of the largest tanker companies worldwide providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag markets. International Seaways owns and operates a fleet of 92 vessels, including 13 VLCCs (including three new buildings), 15 Suezmaxes, five Aframaxes / LR2, 10 Panamaxes / LR1, 41 MR tankers and six Handy cisterns. Through joint ventures, it has ownership interests in two floating storage and unloading service vessels. International Seaways has an experienced team dedicated to the best operating practices and highest levels of customer service and operational efficiency. International Seaways is headquartered in New York City, NY. Additional information is available at https://www.intlseas.com. Statements looking forward This publication contains forward-looking statements. Furthermore, the Company may make or approve certain statements in future files to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in press releases or in oral or written presentations by Company representatives. All statements, except statements of historical facts, should be considered forward-looking statements. These issues or statements may relate to the Company’s merger with Diamond S and plans to issue dividends, its prospects, including statements regarding ship purchases, expected synergies, trends in tanker markets and opportunities for strategic alliances, and investment. Future statements are based on the Company’s current plans, estimates and forecasts and are subject to change based on a number of factors. Investors should carefully consider the risk factors described in more detail in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2020 for the Company, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, Amended Statement of Company Registration on Form S-4 dated June 3, 2021, and in similar sections of other files made by the Company to the SEC from time to time. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Foresight statements and future written and oral statements attributable to the Company or its representatives after the date of this publication are qualified in their entirety by the warning statements contained in this paragraph and other reports submitted before or after Company with SEC.

