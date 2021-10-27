



International Flight News: Air India announces flights between India, Thailand. Get to know the details New Delhi: Days after Thailand announced its quarantine reopening to visitors from 45 countries, in a bid to revive an economy struggling to recover from the collapse of its vital tourism sector, Air India has announced Vande Bharat flights to the country. from India. It is worth noting that Air India has announced the flight schedule for two months starting from October to November. The Indian Embassy in Thailand said the additional flights between India and Thailand, as well as the full repatriation schedule for November 2021, have been announced by the national carrier. According to updates from the Indian Embassy, ​​Air India will operate a total of 16 flights between Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai of India and Bangkok, Thailand in November 2021. The Indian Embassy also said that Air India will also operate 4 additional flights between Mumbai and Bangkok in October 2021. Air India flight schedule between India, Thailand for October, November 2021: How to Book VBM Flights Indian nationals stranded in Thailand due to travel restrictions can register at the Embassy of India by filling out the registration form.

The registration form is available for Indian National / OCI cardholders.

After successful registration, you will see a success message on the screen.

Contact Air India at +6622165591 or [email protected] for flight schedules, seats and ticket booking.

Passengers must do RT-PCR within 72 hours of departure. Thailand has also allowed fully vaccinated travelers from 18 other countries and territories. The Thai Embassy said that 18 countries can apply for a arriving visa at any international airport in Thailand from October 1, 2021 onwards.

