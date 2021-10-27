Australia will lift the ban on citizens traveling abroad without a permit, the government announced on Wednesday, with the country’s border set to open to skilled workers and international students by the end of the year.

More than 18 months after Australia closed its international borders, fully vaccinated citizens will no longer have to seek an exemption to leave the country, a joint statement from the health and home affairs ministries said.

It comes as the double-dose adult vaccination rate in the country approached an 80 per cent target.

Home Secretary Karen Andrews said that as Australian citizens were prioritized, more travel restrictions – including for some non-nationals – would be eased by increasing vaccination rates.

“Before the end of the year, we anticipate welcoming fully vaccinated skilled workers and international students,” she said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who predicted the changes earlier this month, said Australia was now “too close” to announce a reciprocal travel bubble with Singapore, which announced late Tuesday that Australians should not be quarantined upon arrival.

Qanta flights to the city-state are scheduled to resume on November 22.

“We are working on a schedule around that time, which will see other visa holders – other than Australians returning or going to Singapore and returning being vaccinated twice – being able to come to Australia. Morrison told Channel 7 television.

On March 20 last year Australia introduced some of the toughest border restrictions in the world in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

For nearly 600 days, countless international flights have been halted and overseas travel has slowed in one leak.

Families are divided across continents, tens of thousands of citizens are left stranded overseas and foreigners are left stranded in the country unable to see friends or relatives.

Quarantine arrangements for the return of vaccinated residents will depend on where they arrive in Australia.

While Sydney has lifted quarantine for returning travelers, other Australian states with lower vaccination rates still have mandatory and costly requirements for the 14-day hotel quarantine.

This story was published by an electronic agency source without any modifications to the text. Only the title has been changed.

