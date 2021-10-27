UArizona ranks first 100 on the US News global list



The three Arizona public universities all found a place in the 2022 US News rankings of the best global universities, published today, with one of them making the top 100 universities out of more than 1700 ranked universities. The University of Arizona was the highest-ranked university in the state, ranking No. 99. Arizona State University Tempe Campus ranked No. 165 and the University of Northern Arizona ranked No. 625. The ASUs Downtown Phoenix campus also scored in a separate list, ranking no. 1497. UArizona has been in the top 100 for a few years, but this year the placement was a two-point drop from last year. The ASU rankings were a 19-point drop from last year, but the NAU climbed 97 points on the list this year. UArizona, which tied with the University of Florida on the list, was the 42nd highest school in the United States on the list and ASU 61st. US News also ranked universities with more than 40 fields of study, which expanded the scope of ranked universities to a total of 15,650 schools. US News promoted its ranking as a resource for students wishing to study abroad at a time when schools are seeking to gain more influence as destinations for them. Read more about this story from the Business Journal.

