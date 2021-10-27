The Australian State will ease border restrictions for fully vaccinated visitors. Details Here





International Travel News: On Tuesday, the state of South Australia (SA) announced that its border would be reopened to fully vaccinated domestic travelers from November 23, when 80 per cent of people aged 16 and over are expected to have received two doses of a Covid vaccine. -19.Read also – Fly to USA from India? Check your Travel, Vaccination Status and Covid Test Requirements here South Australia will ease border crossings for fully vaccinated visitors. Details Here At the same time, the mandatory quarantine period for internationally vaccinated newcomers to the SA will be halved from 14 days to seven and the limit for home gatherings will be raised from 20 to 30, the Xinhua news agency quoted Prime Minister Steven as saying. Marshall. Read also – Travel update: Cambodia announces phased reopening for fully vaccinated visitors The vast majority of remaining restrictions will be lifted when 90 per cent of South Australians aged 12 and over are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, which Marshall said should be before Christmas. Read also – Indians eagerly await WHO approval for ‘Covaxin’ Covid Shot home grown to travel abroad When the SA reaches that milestone, the quarantine for fully vaccinated international arrivals will be lifted. “South Australians have worked extremely hard over the last 19 months. “They have stood side by side together.” “We need as many people as possible to be vaccinated as soon as possible in order to enjoy a more normal Christmas during this pandemic.” The announcement came after Australia reported more than 1,800 new Covid-19 infections acquired in the country and five deaths on Tuesday. Most of the new cases were in Victoria, the country’s second most populous state with Melbourne as its capital, where 1,510 cases and four deaths were reported. To date, about 87.1 per cent of Australians aged 16 and over had received a dose of the Covid vaccine and 74.1 per cent had been fully vaccinated, according to the latest data released by the Department of Health. (With IANS entries)

