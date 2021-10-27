Australia will ease travel restrictions from November

All fully vaccinated Australians and permanent residents will be able to leave the country without a special exception from 1 November, authorities said, as Australia eases coronavirus restrictions amid rising vaccination rates.

Australians have not been able to travel abroad for more than 18 months without a resignation from the government, while thousands of fully vaccinated residents living abroad have been unable to return due to an arrival limit to slow the spread. and Covid-19.

Many are now expected to return after Sydney and Melbourne completed quarantine rules for passengers inoculated from 1 November.

Other cities, mostly virus-free, are expected to ease their border rules once they reach higher vaccination rates.

“The national plan is working … (it) is about opening up to Australia and that is because vaccination rates are rising so high,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Seven News.

The drug regulator in Australia, meanwhile, has temporarily approved a booster dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for people over 18, as first-dose vaccination levels in people over 16 approached 90%.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said the presentation is expected to begin by Nov. 8 after the government receives advice from the country’s technical vaccination advisory group.

The decision to lift the travel ban from next week comes after Singapore yesterday said it would allow quarantine entry for travelers vaccinated against Covid-19 from Australia from November 8th.

A third wave of infections triggered by the Delta variant forced forced blockages in Australia’s largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, and both have gradually eased restrictions as they achieved their vaccination targets.

Even with the Delta eruptions, Australia has done better than many comparable countries, with around 164,000 cases and 1,669 deaths.

State Victoria reported 1,534 new cases today, up from 1,510 the day before, while those in New South Wales rose to 304 from 282.

There are no unvaccinated players at the Australian Open, says the Prime Minister of the state Victoria

Victoria Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said his government would not apply for travel permits to allow unvaccinated tennis players to compete in the Australian Open in the state after Prime Minister Scott Morrison indicated they would be allowed to enter the country.

Morrison said earlier that unvaccinated players would be free to compete in the Grand Slam after undergoing a two-week Covid-19 quarantine on condition that Victoria, which hosts the tournament in Melbourne, apply for a permit for them.

Andrews said his state would not make any such application.

“On behalf of every vaccinated Victorian who has done the right thing, my government will not apply for an exemption for any unvaccinated player,” he told reporters.

“If we do not apply for an exemption, then no exemption will be granted and then the whole issue is essentially resolved.”

Victoria has been Australia’s most hit state, with its capital Melbourne closed six times. The sixth block ended on Friday, but only for fully vaccinated adults.

Unvaccinated adults remain banned from bars, restaurants, sporting events and other parts of the economy and could close by 2022.

Victoria’s position is a blow to Grand Slam Tennis Australia organizers, who want a strong field for the tournament in January.

Some key players, including reigning champion Novak Djokovic, have refused to disclose their vaccination status. Serbia’s number one in the world said last week that he may not play in the tournament.

Morrison had previously told Seven Network that unvaccinated players would have to be quarantined for two weeks.

“All the same rules should apply to everyone,” he said.

“Whether you are a Grand Slam winner, a prime minister or a business traveler, a student or anyone else. The same rules.”

Morrison’s comments contradict those of his immigration minister, Alex Hawke, who said last week that tennis players and other athletes would have to be vaccinated twice to enter the country.

Professional athletes in Victoria are under a vaccination mandate, which also covers coaches, officials, media and other staff involved in elite competitions.

Andrews said tennis players should be held to the same standard as everyone else at the event.

“I will not ask the people sitting in the stands, the people working on this event, to be vaccinated while the players are not,” he said.

Currently about 70% of the top 100 male and female tennis players are vaccinated.

If Djokovic plays in Melbourne Park, he will be the favorite to win the record 21st Grand Slam title for men, removing him from a draw with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal.