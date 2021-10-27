Racist graffiti in southwestern Calgarys is considered a hate crime: the police

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is classifying a racist graffiti incident in southwestern Calgary as a hate crime.

On Monday evening, the words “diaper head” and “cow dung” were found sprayed on the road leading to Sikh Society of CalgaryGurdwara Sahib in the West Springs neighborhood.

It hurts your feelings, said President Balihar Singh Dhillon. I will not lie, it hurts us. But at the same time, just closing your eyes – will not solve the problem. You can not put it under the rug. Must be exposed.

In a press release Tuesday afternoon, CPS said it believes the inscriptions were added sometime between 9pm on Sunday, October 24, 2021 and 7am the next morning.

The two phrases were written in white along 81st Street and Old Banff Coach Road SW with arrows pointing towards gurdwara, which is at 739 81 St. SW

“It is unacceptable for anyone in our community to feel comfortable making such derogatory statements about their neighbors, especially when they went out of their way to make sure the people they were aiming for would see it,” he said. Sgt. Gareth Joels from the CPS hate crimes and extremism unit.

“No one should read such messages on his way to worship or anywhere else in our city.”

In a Twitter post Monday night, Dashmesh Cultural Center said, “We are extremely disappointed and saddened to hear our Gurdwara Sahib (southwest) having racist graffiti sprinkled outside on the roads leading to the entrance.”

“While we believe these are the actions of some, we encourage everyone to accept everyone as one and find time to learn about your neighbors. The doors of our Gurdwara Sahib are open to all, we encourage you to visit and learn about Sikhism. “, Said the organization on the topic on Twitter.

“While this manifestation of racism is very harmful, we want to spend this time for all of us to come together and show support for all people, regardless of background or beliefs.”

Calgary police are investigating after the insulting graffiti was spray-painted on the road leading to Gurdwara Sahib of the Dashmesh Cultural Center in Gurdwara Sahib southwest of West Springs on Monday.

Dhillon echoed the desire to overcome the divide between the act and building a better future.

Punishing someone can arouse more hatred and is not the way to solve problems.

If they see this news, they can come to me in the temple. We will not report to you, we will talk and make communications with each other and we will solve the problems.

A number of politicians shared their views and condemned the vandalism, including Sikh community member and Calgary Forest Lawn MP Jasraj Singh Hallan.

“Despite being called a lot of things in my life to wear a turban, I was still proud to be in Canada free to express myself.”

“I stand with the Sikh Society of Calgary in condemning this act of hatred. Canadians always stand against intolerance. said Hallan on Twitter.

Newly sworn mayor Jyoti Gondek said in a Twitter post Tuesday morning that the graffiti was “disappointing (and) sad, yet we must remain strong in our determination to send a clear message that hatred has no place in the world our.

“I condemn this (and) will work with (Calgary City Council) to fulfill our mandate of an anti-racist city.”

On Tuesday afternoon Gondek publicly commented on the incident and reinforced her belief that the new city council reflects Calgary’s diverse population and will fight for an anti-racist agenda.

The Speaker also explained that this issue is an issue she can relate to.

I am the child of Sikh parents. I know what it was like for my dad to be profiled because he wore a turban. And to see this kind of thing still happening all those years later is disappointing.

Calgary-North East MLA and Transport Minister Ryan Sawhney, whose daughter was targeted in a hate attack this summer, said she was very sad, disappointed and disgusted by the behavior.

(Dashmesh Cultural Center), you have been a beacon of hope for so many, especially during Covid. Please continue at Chardi Kala and continue to inspire, educate and encourage others! ” said the minister in a Twitter post.

In Sikhism, chardi kala is the Punjab saying to have a positive attitude or to keep the soul high to aspire to maintain a state of mind of eternal optimism and joy.

















Edmonton Mill Woods MP Tim Uppal, also a member of the Sikh faith, said it was “extremely disappointing and frustrating to see acts filled with hatred, like this, that continue to pollute our country.”

“I stand with the Sikh Society of Calgary in the strongest condemnation of these actions and stand with Canadians against intolerance and hatred.” he said on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

Advanced Minister of Education and MLA for Calgary-Bow Demetrios Nicolaides offered his solidarity with the city’s Sikh community.

“The people who did this are nothing but lowly intolerant people,” the minister wrote on Twitter on Tuesday morning, promising his support and help for gurdwara.

An anti-racism group is calling for an honest assessment of who we are as a community, saying people always express shock and wonder how this can happen in their community.

We must now acknowledge that this too reflects our city and our country, Jamilah Edwards told ActionDIgnity. And we have to go through this cycle of incidents of hatred, shock and inaction.

An equal society does not exist without responsibility and action.

The Calgary Police Service Diversity Unit is working closely with the community, the CPS confirmed.

“Graffiti targeting a particular racial or religious community has far-reaching effects on the community as it makes everyone who sees them question their sense of security and belonging in our city.”

Anyone with information is required to contact Calgary Police on their emergency line at 403-266-1234, or through Crime stoppers.