Rising sea level pushes Torres Strait Islanders Paul and Pabai to take legal action against Australian government

For Paul Kabai and Pabai Pabai, climate change is a daily reality creeping higher and higher on their doorstep of the Torres Strait.

Rising seawater on their islands has prompted them to take an extraordinary step: the pair have just launched legal action against the federal government, in an unprecedented case in Australian courts.

They are suing the Commonwealth, arguing that the government has a legal obligation to prevent the loss of their communities from climate change.

“We will lose our culture, our identity, we will lose everything,” Mr Kabai said.

“We will have nothing. We will not survive if the government does not help us.”

In their lower islands, between the continent and Papua New Guinea, sea levels have risen due to global warming, and salt water has already infected many of the gardens that were once abundant food sources.

Kabai, the father of eight children, has lived on Saibai Island all his life, transmitting the culture, tradition and a way of life that he now fears may disappear.

“The families that have stayed here, there is their heart and soul,” he said.

“We are cultural people, we are concerned about sea level rise.

“Maybe one day we will be under water.”

Kabai said he was deeply concerned that his children and grandchildren would be forced to leave the island, becoming “refugees on our land”.

“There will be no one to teach them about their culture and show them the right way to show the culture of previous generations,” he said.

On the adjacent island of Boigu, Mr. Pabai has raised his family, as did his predecessors before him.

However much has changed in recent years, he said, he does not need a scientific report to understand its impact: global warming has unfolded before his eyes.

“I know this because I saw it. I looked at it. I have my evidence for it. It ‘s getting worse,” he said.

Paul Kabai, the father of eight children, has lived on Saibai Island all his life. ( Supplied: Connor Kerlin )

The case brought before the Federal Court

It is a complex matter, but Mr Kabai and Mr Pabai’s legal team will argue that the court should ask Australia to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to a level that will protect the inhabitants of the Torres Strait islands from harm.

Their case was filed this week in Federal Court in Victoria.

For many of the archipelago’s traditional island owners, the effects of climate change are a daily occurrence, with coastal erosion, storms, floods and tides of the king all getting worse.

As Australia prepares to face the international community at the UN COP26 summit in Glasgow, Mr. Kabai and Mr. Pabai said they have been forgotten by the government.

“What about us here?” said Mr. Pabai.

“The role I am playing now is important to save my people. For the next generation, I do not like to see Boig under water.”

Pabai Pabai says it is “important” that he “save” his people. ( Supplied: Talei Elu )

The historic action of the group is being supported by the public interest advocacy group, Fondi Grata, the law firm Phi Finney McDonaldand DutchURgenda Dutch.

Phi Finney McDonald’s chief lawyer, Brett Spiegel, said the case would explore how the Australian government had failed Mr’s communities. Kabai and Mr. Pabai.

“Australia ‘s record for climate change is one of the worst of all industrialized countries,” Mr Spiegel said.

“Paul and Pabai are following in the footsteps of Eddie Mabo. They are fighting for the people of Torres Strait Islander, for the people of the First Nations and for all Australians.

“What we are talking about here is that the government sets goals that are reasonable, taking steps that are reasonable and no longer irrationally ignoring the problem.”

Citizens win a similar case in the Netherlands

This class action is being modeled on a successful climate trial in the Netherlands.

Environmental experts behind this case, the Urgenda Foundation, are also advising Mr. Kabai and the legal team of Mr. Pabai.

Brett Spiegel says the case will explore how the Australian government has failed Pacific communities. ( ABC News )

In 2015, 886 Dutch citizens won their case against the Dutch government, arguing that it had a legal responsibility to protect them from climate change.

The Dutch government was ordered to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 25 percent by the end of 2020. An appeal by the Dutch government was also rejected.

London-based international climate change lawyer Tessa Khan was involved in the case against the Dutch government and said it had been “transformative”.

“The Dutch government closed the coal-fired power plants,” she said.

“He reduced the country’s emissions nationally by a considerable amount. He has invested billions of euros in a number of other carbon reduction measures.

“It has completely transformed the way people talk about climate change in the country.”

She said the Federal Court should look into whether the steps the government was planning to take in the coming years to mitigate climate change “were sufficient to protect the communities of the First Nations”.

The executive director of the Grata Fund, Isabelle Reinecke, said she hoped the Australian group’s action would have a similar impact, to avoid what Mr. Kabai and Mr. Pabai fear it could be a “cultural genocide”.

“It’s a complicated case. It’s a big case. But it’s worth taking a hit because its impact is undeniable,” Ms Reineckesa said.

“We know that if we do nothing, the Torres Strait Islands will disappear forever.”

Net zero by 2050 ‘too late’

Climate experts say the effects of climate change on the 17 inhabited islands in the Torres Strait are inevitable and are expected to worsen over the next 50 years.

Rising sea levels pose the greatest threat, with rising tropical cyclones, storms, erosion and heavy rainfall also predicted to intensify.

Australian National University emeritus professor Will Steffen said reducing emissions was essential to ensuring the survival of the Torres Strait Islands, its people and its culture.

“If we do not reduce our emissions rapidly by the middle of the century, then it’s a pretty bleak future for Torres Strait Islander residents,” he said.

Australia currently has a 2030 target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 26-28 per cent from 2005 levels, which has been widely criticized as insufficient.

Experts say Australia must do its best to protect the future of the Torres Strait Islands. ( Supplied: Talei Elu )

Professor Steffen has urged Australia to aim higher and wanted to see a more ambitious target of at least a 50 per cent reduction by 2030.

He said this target was needed to ensure that global temperature rises remained close to 1.5 degrees Celsius, which would at least mitigate some of the effects of climate change in the second half of this century.

“Zero net by 2050 is too late,” Professor Steffensaid.

“We have renewable resources to be able to do that, and that is what we need to aim for if we want to do the best we can to protect the future of the Torres Strait Islands islands.”

ABC has contacted Minister for Energy and Emission Reduction Angus Taylor and Minister for Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt for comment.