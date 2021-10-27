News of travel ban in Australia: Australia to lift international travel ban for fully vaccinated citizens from 1 November

In the big news, Australia has announced that it will lift its international travel ban for its fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents from 1 November. Now, citizens will be able to travel internationally without asking for any exceptions or special permits. The decision comes as Australia eases restrictions on COVID-19 amid rising vaccinations.

The big decision comes after Singapore said on Tuesday it would allow fully vaccinated travelers from Australia a quarantined entry from November 8th. It has been almost 18 months since Australians were unable to leave the country and travel abroad without a resignation from the government. On the other hand, thousands of fully vaccinated residents had to live abroad because they were not allowed to return due to COVID-19.

Karen Andrews, Minister of Home Affairs, said: “Before the end of the year, we anticipate welcoming fully vaccinated skilled workers and international students.” She also said that for some non-citizens, travel restrictions will be eased as vaccination rates increase.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told the local press the national plan is working (it) is about opening up Australia and that is because vaccination rates are rising so much.

At the time of the outbreak, Australia was in a better place compared to some other countries. Last year on March 20, Australia became one of those countries that imposed some of the toughest border restrictions in the world. All flights to the country were stopped and all attractions were closed.

Given its strict constraints, the country has so far reported only 164,000 positive COVID-19 cases and 1,669 deaths.

