



BENGALURU: Confusion and anger prevailed among some pilots at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Monday evening after passengers disembarking from the UK and other European countries were forced to undergo RT-PCR tests at the airport.

Late Monday, the Karnataka government issued new rules for passengers whose flights originated in eight specific countries, in addition to Europe, including the United Kingdom. These leaflets must be subjected to RTPCR tests upon arrival.

Sources in the KIA said passengers flying from parts of Europe, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand and Zimbabwe were caught by surprise. The new rule was imposed after fears over AY.4.2, the new variant of the new coronavirus. Two people in Bengaluru were found to be infected with the new variant in June and although experts have said it is not a disturbing variant, the government is leaving nothing to chance.

While the previous SOP required the flyers to update only one negative RT-PCR report no older than 72 hours on the Air Suvidha portal before boarding their respective ports, the new rule, which was implemented with effect immediately, it came as a shock to those who landed. at KIA on Tuesday.

A slight confusion ensued with some passengers refusing to cooperate. Officials had to explain the new rule and the situation was brought under control, an airport official said. The passengers underwent tests for Covid and left without any delay. They were advised to stay in quarantine at home for a week and do an RT-PCR test on the eighth day.

Unscientific rule

Some leaflets strongly objected, suggesting that the new rules were unscientific. They stressed that passengers from Gulf countries, which make up a large proportion of those passing through the KIA, are not required to undergo RT-PCR tests upon arrival, despite the fact that many would have used the airports in the countries of the Gulf as a transit point for travel. from Europe or other disturbing countries in Bengaluru.

The situation on Tuesday, sources said, was resolved with tests conducted on all arrivals ordered by the government. Passengers were allowed to leave after their data had been collected by correspondence in the event of a positive test result. Covid tests for KIA-designated arrivals will continue until a revised government order is approved, sources said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/bengaluru/new-sop-for-international-flyers-creates-flutter-at-bengaluru-airport/articleshow/87293648.cms

