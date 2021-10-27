Forecast MN | National news from the Associated Press





MN forecast for Friday, October 29, 2021 City / Town; Weather condition; High temperature (F); Low temperature (F); Wind direction; Wind speed (MPH); Humidity (%); Chance of rain. (%); UV index Aitkin; Rain and rain; 50; 34; NNW; 4; 83%; 89%; 1 Albert Lea; Rainy seasons; 50; 40; N; 7; 83%; 84%; 1 Alexander; Vrana; 53; 37; NNW; 10; 82%; 29%; 1 Anoka County; Occasional rainfall; 53; 42; N; 6; 87%; 75%; 1 Appleton; Note and wind; 56; 35; NNW; 15; 70%; 20%; 1 Austin; Rainy Seasons; 51; 41; N; 7; 92%; 85%; 1 Baudette; Pak shi; 48; 33; NW; 7; 88%; 68%; 1 Bemixhi; Pak shi; 48; 32; VP; 6; 90%; 62%; 1 Benson; Notice and Wind; 55; 33; NNW; 14; 81%; 29%; 1 Berens River; Cloudy with shower; 45; 37; W; 6; 94%; 41%; 0 Bigfork; Rain and rain; 51; 36; NW; 5; 80%; 90%; 1 Brainerd; Morning rain, cloudy; 52; 37; NNW; 5; 81%; 70%; 1 Brandon; Vrene; 53; 33; NNW; 10; 80%; 28%; 1 Buall; Morning rain, cloudy; 52; 38; N; 6; 77%; 72%; 1 Cambridge; Rainy times; 52; 41; N; 4; 72%; 75%; 1 Canby; Note and wind; 57; 36; NW; 14; 70%; 23%; 1 Carberry; Very sunny; 54; 28; W; 10; 62%; 2%; 2 Carman; Mostly cloudy; 62; 51; SE; 7; 75%; 68%; 2 Churchill; Notice and Wind; 55; 37; NNW; 13; 69%; 29%; 1 Cloquet; One Touch of Rain; 48; 40; NNW; 3; 88%; 72%; 1 Cook; Rainy seasons; 48; 37; VP; 2; 87%; 73%; 1 Crane Lake; Rainy Seasons; 47; 35; N; 0; 87%; 73%; 1 Crookston; Inc. clouds; 53; 27; VP; 9; 83%; 13%; 2 Dauphin; Sunny, windy, mild; 54; 32; WSW; 13; 72%; 3%; 2 Deer wood; Rain and rain; 51; 35; NNW; 4; 82%; 83%; 1 Detroit Lakes; Killed; 52; 33; NNW; 10; 81%; 27%; 1 Dodge Center; Rainy Seasons; 51; 40; N; 7; 82%; 84%; 1 Duluth; Pak shi; 49; 42; VP; 5; 81%; 83%; 1 Duluth Sky Harbor; Occasional rain; 50; 44; NNW; 6; 88%; 83%; 1 Elbow Lake; Killed; 50; 30; NNW; 8; 88%; 28%; 1 Ely; pak shi; 49; 38; VP; 4; 78%; 66%; 1 Eveleth; Random rain; 47; 38; NNW; 2; 93%; 70%; 1 Fairmont; Frall, morning rain; 52; 39; NNW; 16; 91%; 72%; 1 Faribault; Occasional rain; 51; 42; N; 5; 89%; 75%; 1 Fergus Falls; Vrana; 54; 31; NNW; 10; 80%; 18%; 1 Dega Fisher; Clearing; 48; 27; W; 8; 84%; 25%; 1 Flag Island; Rain & Rain; 47; 39; NNW; 5; 86%; 61%; 1 Flin Flon; Falling Clouds; 49; 33; W; 7; 70%; 28%; 2 Fosston; Killed; 49; 27; NW; 9; 88%; 28%; 1 George Island; Low Clouds; 48; 42; P; 12; 94%; 27%; 0 Gillam; Rain and rain; 42; 35; WSW; 5; 100%; 83%; 0 Gimli; Clearing; 46; 32; WSW; 8; 80%; 11%; 0 Glencoe; Morning Rain, Cloudy; 52; 39; NNW; 6; 86%; 71%; 1 Glenwood; Killed; 54; 35; NNW; 9; 79%; 29%; 1 Grand Marais; Rain and rain; 51; 44; NNW; 6; 82%; 65%; 1 Grand Marais Airport; Rain and rain; 48; 39; NNW; 1; 87%; 65%; 1 Grand Rapids; Occasional rain; 49; 37; NNW; 3; 90%; 74%; 0 Granite Waterfall; Cloudy and Windy; 56; 35; NNW; 14; 75%; 29%; 1 Gretna; Most killed; 56; 40; NNW; 13; 73%; 30%; 1 Hallock; Partly sunny; 54; 29; WNW; 10; 80%; 13%; 2 Hibbing; Rain periods; 48; 36; NNW; 4; 84%; 70%; 1 Hunters Point; Falling Clouds; 50; 37; W; 9; 75%; 67%; 2 Hutchinson; Morning Rain, Cloudy; 54; 38; NNW; 7; 79%; 70%; 1 International precipitation; Rain and rain; 50; 37; NW; 4; 79%; 72%; 1 island; Rainy seasons; 49; 38; NNW; 3; 84%; 72%; 1 Jackson; Pak shi; 53; 36; NNW; 14; 80%; 66%; 1 Lakeville; Rainy Seasons; 50; 41; NNW; 6; 83%; 72%; 1 Litchfield; Morning Rain, Cloudy; 55; 38; NNW; 6; 82%; 70%; 1 Small falls; Morning rain, cloudy; 50; 34; NNW; 4; 86%; 71%; 1 Long prairie; Light rain; 52; 33; NNW; 5; 83%; 65%; 1 Longville; morning rain, cloudy; 48; 36; NNW; 4; 89%; 70%; 1 Luverne; Wind and wind; 56; 36; NNW; 13; 75%; 19%; 1 Lynn Lake; Low clouds; 42; 29; W; 6; 96%; 41%; 0 Madison; Notice and wind; 57; 34; NNW; 13; 74%; 17%; 1 Mankato; Cloudy morning rain; 53; 38; N; 9; 75%; 79%; 1 Panja Lake; Morning Rain, Cloudy; 52; 38; NNW; 6; 76%; 71%; 1 Marshall; Wind and wind; 55; 36; NNW; 16; 78%; 29%; 1 Mcgregor; Rainy Seasons; 51; 36; NNW; 4; 85%; 71%; 1 Melita; Sunny and windy; 57; 33; WSW; 14; 50%; 3%; 2 Minneapolis; Rainy season; 52; 42; NNW; 6; 77%; 75%; 1 Minneapolis Crystal; Casual Rain; 52; 41; N; 5; 84%; 75%; 1 New Flying Minneapolis; Occasional rain; 52; 42; N; 6; 84%; 76%; 1 Montevideo; Notice and wind; 56; 34; NW; 14; 77%; 29%; 1 Moorhead; Partly sunny, windy; 56; 29; NW; 16; 83%; 10%; 2 Moose Lake; Occasional rain; 50; 41; NNW; 1; 85%; 72%; 1 Mora; Rain periods; 50; 39; N; 4; 81%; 74%; 1 Morden; Sunny and mild; 54; 27; W; 9; 68%; 2%; 2 Morris; Notice and wind; 55; 31; NNW; 17; 77%; 21%; 1 E re (Ulm); Morning rain, cloudy skies; 52; 38; NNW; 10; 87%; 69%; 1 Norway House; Cloudy with shower; 46; 33; WSW; 5; 95%; 58%; 0 Oakpoint Marine; Falling Clouds; 47; 34; W; 9; 66%; 5%; 2 Olivia; Pak shi; 54; 35; NNW; 8; 80%; 64%; 1 Orr; Rain periods; 48; 37; WNW; 1; 96%; 73%; 0 Ortonville; Cloudy and windy; 56; 34; NW; 16; 68%; 14%; 1 Owatonna; Occasional rain; 51; 41; NNW; 7; 79%; 84%; 1 Park Rapids; Pak shi; 51; 32; NNW; 6; 86%; 61%; 1 Paynesville; Pak shi; 53; 36; NNW; 6; 85%; 66%; 1 Pilot Mound; Sunny and windy; 52; 29; W; 16; 71%; 1%; 2 Pinawa; An afternoon shower; 47; 31; W; 5; 94%; 41%; 1 Pine River; Cloudy Morning Rain; 49; 37; NNW; 3; 90%; 71%; 1 Pipeline stone; Wind and wind; 56; 34; NNW; 14; 75%; 16%; 1 Portage Southport; Sunny; 53; 26; W; 8; 75%; 2%; 2 Preston; Occasional rain; 50; 42; NNW; 6; 86%; 88%; 1 Princeton; Rainy Seasons; 52; 39; NNW; 3; 87%; 72%; 1 Red Wing; Little Rain; 52; 43; NNW; 5; 79%; 83%; 1 Redwood Falls; No rain; 54; 37; NNW; 16; 84%; 61%; 1 Rochester; Rainy seasons; 50; 41; NNW; 7; 82%; 84%; 1 Roseau; Pak shi; 53; 29; NW; 8; 81%; 57%; 1 Hasty city; Little rain; 49; 39; NNW; 2; 88%; 70%; 1 Shoal Lake; Rare in the afternoon; 52; 27; W; 11; 60%; 3%; 2 Silver Bay; Rain and rain; 48; 41; NNW; 4; 81%; 78%; 1 Slayton; Note and wind; 54; 36; NNW; 14; 74%; 30%; 1 St. Paul South; Occasional rain; 52; 43; N; 4; 83%; 72%; 1 Spragë; Vranë; 51; 29; NW; 7; 87%; 24%; 1 Saint Cloud; Cloudy morning rain; 52; 36; NNW; 5; 78%; 70%; 1 St. James; Breezy, morning rain; 53; 35; NNW; 17; 81%; 69%; 1 St. Paul; Occasional rain; 53; 44; N; 5; 82%; 72%; 1 St. Paul Lake; One Touch of Rain; 51; 42; NNW; 5; 78%; 70%; 1 Stanton; Random rain; 51; 42; N; 6; 86%; 84%; 1 Clips; Light rain; 52; 35; NNW; 5; 86%; 65%; 1 Swan River; Rainy Seasons; 50; 37; NNW; 4; 78%; 71%; 1 After; Mild to clean; 49; 32; WSW; 11; 81%; 66%; 2 Bie lumi Thief; Mostly cloudy; 52; 30; NP; 10; 72%; 26%; 1 Thompson; An afternoon shower; 43; 29; WSW; 4; 95%; 67%; 0 Tracy; Notice and Wind; 54; 36; NNW; 15; 78%; 30%; 1 Two gates; One touch of rain; 51; 42; NW; 5; 71%; 79%; 1 Victoria Beach; Mostly cloudy; 48; 38; WSW; 8; 83%; 17%; 0 Wadena; Pak shi; 51; 30; NNW; 7; 83%; 58%; 1 War; Rain and rain; 49; 30; VP; 7; 84%; 58%; 1 Wasagaming; Sunny and soft; 51; 28; W; 9; 64%; 2%; 2 Waseca; Rainfall periods; 51; 39; NNW; 7; 76%; 75%; 1 Waskish; Pak shi; 51; 37; NW; 5; 88%; 68%; 1 Wheaton; Note and wind; 56; 32; NW; 16; 73%; 11%; 1 Willmar; Pak shi; 53; 37; NNW; 10; 81%; 60%; 1 Wilson Creek Weir; Sunny and Gentle; 58; 33; W; 9; 55%; 2%; 2 Wind; light rain; 53; 35; NNW; 14; 82%; 64%; 1 Winnipeg; Clearing; 49; 32; WNW; 3; 80%; 7%; 2 Winnipeg Forks; Clearing; 49; 32; WNW; 3; 80%; 7%; 2 Winona; Pak shi; 52; 44; NNW; 3; 92%; 87%; 1 Worthington; Winds decrease; 53; 37; NNW; 17; 81%; 30%; 1 Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

