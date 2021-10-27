Covid-19 Explosion Situation Report: What Happened Today, October 27th

Here is a quick summary of the biggest updates from October 27 on the Covid-19 Delta explosion, including the latest case and location details of interest.



There are 74 new cases of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak, in Auckland and Waikato.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield gave the update at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Of the new cases, 68 are in Auckland and six are in Waikato.

There are 41 people with Covid-19 in hospitals across Auckland, five of whom are in intensive care or high-dependency care units.

There have been 2832 cases in the Delta Outbreak to date, 2710 of which have been in Auckland; 97 in Waikato; 17 in Wellington; seven in Northland and one in Nelson / Marlborough.

In the last 14 days, 269 reported cases have not yet been linked to an existing case.

Key news

ROBERT KITCHIN / Stuff Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield held the Covid update at 1pm at the Beehive Theatrette on Wednesday.

The Covid-19 response minister said it was not a question of whether the cases would come out of Auckland, but when. The best thing to do to protect yourself is get vaccinated, Chris Hipkins said today.

Ministry of Health in discussions with Pfizer whether there is stock of Covid-19 vaccine in the country can be used in children age 5-11 years. It comes after an advisory panel to the US vaccine governing body, the FDA, voted unanimously to authorize the urgent use of the Pfizer vaccine for children in the age group. Medsafe, New Zealand’s medical regulatory body, has done so far approved only Pfizer for teens age 12 years and older.

Warwick Smith / Stuff An “indicative” start date for primary school is set for November 15, which can see students attending classes on different days to reduce the number of students in the class at the same time.

The Ministry of Education will work with the schools over the next week to come up with a backstage at the school. There is an indicative start date of November 15 for primary schools. Students can participate in different days to reduce the number of students in the classroom at the same time.

Restrictions for parts of Waikato will be eased by midnight tonight, but the border with Auckland remains. Golfers can leave and white players can pull out their nets in Waikato as he wakes up in step 1 of alarm level 3 on Thursday.

Much of Waikato has been at alarm level 3 since early October, and the government announced on Tuesday a easing of restrictions, similar to the one in Auckland.

The next Waikato alarm level review will take place on November 1st.

MARK TAYLOR / Stuff Vaccination station volunteer Peneweta Kaisala hands over a voucher to Anne Tomu and Tapiwana husband Davy Tomu after she “overcame my anxieties” and took her first hit on Richmond St street in Hamilton.

Meanwhile, the added boost of $ 100 coupons for those receiving their Covid strokes at a vaccination station in Hamilton has proven to be a huge success.

About two thousand people gathered in Waitangi to support an anti-blockade group linked to the northern hkoi land that was blocked by police on the southern border of Auckland.

Locations of interest

Two more gas stations in Auckland have been added as well locations associated with the Delta eruption.

Other Auckland locations added Wednesday afternoon include Warehouse Stationery in Henderson, Wendys Hamburgers in Mt Eden and the Chemist Warehouses Auckland Airport branch.

A medical clinic, Health New Lynn, was also added to the noon installment, as well as East Tamaki Pharmacy in tara.

If you have been to a place of interest at one of the times specified, you will likely need to be isolated and tested. Follow the instructions for that location at Website of the Ministry of Health and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for testing tips.

