Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi testifies in court, but swallowing order prevents her defense from being made public





Her testimony in the courtroom in the capital Naypyidaw, however, was not publicly available due to a false order imposed on her legal team by the military junta.

She had pleaded not guilty to the charge of incitement last month, along with ousted President Win Myint, whose testimony on 12 October challenged the army's insistence that there was no coup

This accusation stems from the letters with their names that were sent to the embassies asking them not to recognize the junta.

Suu Kyi, who was Myanmar’s state adviser and the country’s de facto leader, has been hit with a series of criminal charges that could lead to her being jailed for decades if convicted.

They include several allegations of corruption – which carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison – violations of the Covid-19 pandemic during the 2020 election campaign, illegal import and possession of remote controls, and breach of the Official Secrets Act. colonial era – which is punishable by a maximum of 14 years in prison. Myanmar state media – the junta’s spokeswoman – did not report on Tuesday’s court proceedings and the hearings are closed to journalists and the public. The equalization order imposed on Suu Kyi’s legal team means there is now little chance the world will know how her trial is progressing or her health. In September, Suu Kyi appeared “stunned” while hearing the allegations and was considered too ill to attend court. Her lawyer in early October asked the court to hold hearings in each case every two weeks and not every week, due to concerns that the busy schedule had for her health, according to Reuters. A military spokesman did not respond to CNN calls for comment. Local media Myanmar Tani reported that Suu Kyi “was able to very well defend her innocence.” CNN could not independently verify the report. Suu Kyi and her ruling party, the National League for Democracy, were overthrown when the military seized power in a February 1 coup, ostensibly for alleged election irregularities. She has since been held in custody at an unknown location in the capital. Her lawyers and supporters consider the charges against her to be politically motivated. During his testimony last week, Win Myint, who was the head of state of Myanmar, told the court that senior military officials approached him on February 1 and told him to resign due to ill health. Win Myint said he rejected the proposal, saying he was in good health, according to his lawyer. Officers later threatened that his decision would “cause harm”, but Win Myint said he would rather die than admit it, the lawyer told CNN. The gag warrant against Suu Kyi and Win Myint’s attorneys was placed after this hearing. ASEAN opposes continued violence Tuesday also marked the first day of the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders in Brunei. The summit began without a representative from Myanmar after the bloc expelled General Min Aung Hlaing from attending for failing to end the violence, allow humanitarian aid into the country and give access to an ASEAN envoy. Myanmar has been plagued by violence, unrest and humanitarian crises since the army, led by Min Aung Hlaing, took power more than eight months ago. In August, Min Aung Hlaing declared himself prime minister of a newly formed interim government and said elections would be held by 2023. But there is widespread public opposition to the junta. The months since the coup have been marked by widespread bloodshed and violence as the junta struck nationwide pro-democracy protests, a protracted movement of civil disobedience and growing conflict with the “people’s defense forces” taking up arms against the junta forces. Nearly 1,200 people have been killed by security forces since the coup, and nearly 9,200 have been arrested – including journalists, activists, protesters and anyone deemed to be opposed to the military – with credible reports of torture, according to the rights group. Human Rights and Advocacy Association for the Relief of Political Prisoners. Last week, the army announced that it was releasing 5,600 prisoners arrested during the coup protests. But dozens of political prisoners were re-arrested moments after their release, according to human rights groups and eyewitnesses. The junta has also denounced the number of people killed since the coup and blames the violence on the Government of National Unity (NUG) – which operates mainly from outside or secretly and considers itself a legitimate government in Myanmar – and organizations various ethnic armed. which he labeled “terrorist groups.”

Cape Diamond contributed to the reporting.

