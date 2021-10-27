Greg Fertuck’s girlfriend tells court he admitted to killing the foreign woman hours after the alleged crime

Greg Fertuck drunkenly admitted that he had killed his wife Sheree on December 7, 2015 just hours after the crime allegedly happened according to his girlfriend at the time.

“He came home at eleven o’clock at night, drunk and said he had killed his wife,” Doris Larocque testified Tuesday at Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench. Larocque and Fertuck were a long-term couple and Fertuck lived with him until his arrest in 2019.

Fertuck is on trial for first-degree murder, charged with killing Sheree in 2015. Sheree was last seen returning to work in a remote gravel pit near Kenaston, Sask.

Fertuck was arrested and charged with murder in 2019 after he confessed to undercover police officers who targeted him in a blow to Mr. Big.

Larocquetho testified that Greg told her that he went to the gravel pit and saw Sheree pulling her truck inside. According to her testimony, Greg told Larocque that Sheree gave him a wave and a smile.

“And then he said he shot him.”

Larocque said Fertuck did not say how many times he shot Sheree or where. Larocque said he told her he used a “machine” in the pit to get rid of the body.

“I just thought he was doing something stupid because he was drunk,” she told the court.

Larocque said Greg told her not to tell anyone and that if she told anyone, it would be the future.

When Crown Prosecutor Carla Dewar asked what she thought she meant, Larqocque replied that it was “clear”.

“I thought it would probably hit me if I told anyone,” she said. “I did not know if he was telling me the truth or not because he was drunk. I thought he might have come home and he was telling me a story.”

Larocque was interviewed by police several times after December 2015, but did not tell police what Greg allegedly said that night until 2020.

When asked by the Crown prosecutor why she told police Greg said he killed Sheree, she said: “I do not know. Because I think it was the truth.”

Larocque said that after that drunken revelation, Greg always denied involvement.

“He always said ‘I did not do it, I did not do it.’

She testified through a video link from a separate room in court. With her in the room was an auxiliary worker.

Larocque is turning 77 on Friday and told the court he is experiencing significant memory loss.

Fertuck’s lawyer Morris Bodnar noted her memory loss and suggested Larocque might be suffering from early dementia. She agreed, saying she was not diagnosed, but thought it was a disease that has plagued her mother as well.

Beyond being discovered drunk, she could not remember many details from December 2015. She did not remember Fertuck attending a physiotherapy meeting on the day he allegedly killed Sheree and she did not remember attending in a police interview with Fertuck on December 11, 2015.

Bodnar stressed that Larocque told police that Fertuck had not said things like “I killed that bitch” or “she deserved it.”

Laroque also told Bodnar that Fertuck never threatened or hit him.

Crown Prosecutor Carla Dewar used her re-examination to clarify with Larocque what Greg told her that night.

“Not to say anything or would you be next?” Asked Dewar.

Laroku agreed.

“So he threatened you?” Asked Dewar.

“Well, I think so, yes,” Larocque replied.

Judge Richard Danyliuk presides over the trial, which is in its eighth week.