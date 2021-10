International Accreditation of the Academy and Family Spaulding CARF | tidings

Northfield, NH, October 27, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / – Spaulding Academy & Family Services is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a three-year accreditation by the International Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), an independent, non-profit organization that evaluates health care providers. and human. The services of the Spaulding Academy and Family are now regarded as a qualified Residential Care Provider (QRTP). The accreditation process required Spaulding Academy & Family Services to conduct in-depth research, including training abroad to understand CARF International standards and reviews of CARF International manuals. To harmonize with international CARF standards, the organization redefined its programs and descriptions; created new surveys for students, stakeholders and staff; developed of students and parents “Laws of Rights”; ensured that all Resident program staff members had completed training on content and isolation, emergency response, suicide prevention, treatment services, and gender identity; and organized regularly scheduled trainings based on competencies. CARF International conducted a two-day virtual study of Spaulding Academy & Family Services this spring, followed by an on-campus security review in July. Accreditation was given on 31 August, and Spaulding Academy & Family Services was announced for its success in late September. “Spaulding Academy & Family Services is thrilled to be awarded this distinctive accreditation by CARF International,” he said. Champagne Amanda, Executive Director of Family Services, Spaulding Academy & Family Services. “It reflects the high quality of educational, residential and therapeutic services we provide to the children and families we serve every day. The international CARF standards we follow will serve as a guide as we continue to evolve as an organization.” To learn more about CARF International, visit carf.org. Spaulding Academy & Family Services is online at SpauldingServices.org. ABOUT ACADEMY AND FAMILY SPAULDING SERVICES Spaulding Academy & Family Services is a leading provider of educational, residential, therapeutic, and community-based programs and services for families, children, and youth with neurological, emotional, behavioral, learning, or developmental challenges, including Spectrum Disorder. of Autism and those who have experienced significant trauma, abuse or neglect. Founded in 1871, Spaulding Academy & Family Services is a tax-exempt non-profit organization 501 (c) (3), formerly known as the Spaulding Youth Center since 1958. Our scenic hilltop campus is located in more than 500 acres in Northfield, NH and welcomes boys and girls ages 4 to 21 from the state of New Hampshire and beyond. In addition to the programs offered on our Northfield campus, Spaulding community-based programs include foster family licensing, individual care option service (ISO), ISO home services, child health support services, and more for children aged 0 to 20 years and their families. For information about Spaulding Academy & Family Services, visit http://www.SpauldingServices.org. Media contacts Ami D’Amelio, Spaulding Academy & Family Services, 603-703-5588, [email protected] SOURCE Spaulding Academy & Family Services

