BearingPoint to debut at China International Import Exhibition with digitization innovations





SHANGHAI – (TELI BUSINESS) – Management and technology consulting BearingPoint announced today that it will make its debut at the China International Import Exhibition (CIIE) in the Trade in Service category. Organized by the Chinese government, CIIE is the world’s largest nationally themed import exhibition and will be held in Shanghai from 5 to 10 November. Under the banner of Digitalization Empowers a Sustainable Future, BearingPoint will showcase its digital innovations in the automotive, retail and insurance industries that address the evolving needs of business transformation towards sustainability in China. BearingPoint will showcase three exhibit zones on its booth: New Era of Mobility, Re-inventing New Retail, and New Empowerment Insurance. The new era of mobility BearingPoints services cover supply chain sustainability in the automotive and other manufacturing sectors, multi-channel sales and customer service network to address the most pressing issues and business challenges in the New Mobility Era. Inventing New Retail With its various solutions in customer data, omnicommerce, omnimarketing and RFID applications, BearingPoint supports customers in tackling challenges, whether from internal retail business requirements or from external customer needs. New Empowerment of Insurance The insurance industry is experiencing major opportunities and challenges in the life insurance and P&C market. BearingPoint empowers customer transformation with security offerings in data and analytics, B2B2C digitization, SAP Excellence, supply chain risk management and insurance sustainability. BearingPoint has the pleasure of participating in this year CIIE. This exhibition offers us an excellent opportunity to introduce our most advanced consulting services to Chinese clients. The firm plans to continue to deepen its roots in China. We are fully committed to assisting companies in China with their sustainable strategies under the Chinese Government’s Carbon Peak and Carbon Neutrality targets launched in 2020 and look forward to welcoming visitors who want to know more about our booth , said Tunde Laleye, BearingPoint Partner and China. General manager. Kiumars Hamidian, Managing Partner of BearingPoint, said: China represents one of the most important global markets for our European clients looking to develop and expand. We perform on a scale and provide the innovative services and IP that our customers need. I am particularly proud of our commitment to sustainability in China, helping companies and organizations become carbon neutral. Let’s create value for generations to come! Visit BearingPoint at its booth in Room 8.2 A2-03 of the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai to discuss sustainability, customer data, digitization, B2B2C, and more. About BearingPoint BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: The first unit covers consulting business with a clear focus on five key areas to drive growth in all regions. The second unit provides managed IP-driven services beyond SaaS and provides critical business services to its customers by supporting their business success. The third unit provides software for successful digital transformation. It was also created to explore innovative business models with clients and partners by fostering the financing and development of start-up businesses and utilizing ecosystems. BearingPoints clients include many of the world’s leading companies and government organizations. The firm has a global consulting network of more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 70 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success. For more information, visit: The main page: www.bearingpoint.com



