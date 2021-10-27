UAB is ranked in US News & World Report 2022 Best Global Universities

Reading time 2 minutes
On Tuesday, October 26, US News & World Report (USNWR) published the annual list of the Best Global Universities. Our belovedThe University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) was listed. We have details on the ranking and the research conducted. Check.
UAB continues to make high rankings
UAB is ranked among the many national lists and is not unknown to be ranked as one of the best. This time, it is ranked among the best universities in the world by the USNWR. More than 1,750 universities from 90+ countries were ranked in the list of the best global universities.
USNWR ranked each school based on academic research and reputation. UAB was ranked 147th in the Best International University category. With about 22,500 students enrolled, it is the state’s largest employer.
A lot of research was done on this list
According to the Birmingham Patch, US News analyzed data and metrics provided by Explain to determine which schools would make the list. These data include the student-institution ratio and the number of degrees awarded.
The researchers then weighed on a university’s global and regional research reputation and academic research performance. Indicators for overall ranking include:
- publication
- citations
- International cooperation
The ranking of each course has its own methodology based on the performance of academic research in that specific field. These subject measurements for 2022 include:
- Condensed matter physics
- Optics
- Food science and technology
- Physical chemistry
- Polymer science
Additional rankings
The United States has the most universities in the overall ranking at 271. The top four places were secured by American colleges including:
- Harvard University
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Stanford University
- University of California-Berkeley
Here are the rankings for other universities in Alabama.
- The University of Alabama was ranked 470th
- Auburn University was ranked 635th
- The University of Alabama at Huntsville was ranked 922nd
