UAB is ranked in US News & World Report 2022 Best Global Universities

UAB was ranked high on another list of U.S. reports. Photo via Jacob Blankenship for Bham Now

On Tuesday, October 26, US News & World Report (USNWR) published the annual list of the Best Global Universities. Our belovedThe University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) was listed. We have details on the ranking and the research conducted. Check.

UAB continues to make high rankings

The US News & World report ranked UAB as number 147 in the 2022 list of the best global universities. Photo via Jacob Blankenship for Bham Now

UAB is ranked among the many national lists and is not unknown to be ranked as one of the best. This time, it is ranked among the best universities in the world by the USNWR. More than 1,750 universities from 90+ countries were ranked in the list of the best global universities.

USNWR ranked each school based on academic research and reputation. UAB was ranked 147th in the Best International University category. With about 22,500 students enrolled, it is the state’s largest employer.

A lot of research was done on this list

The United States has more universities in the overall ranking at 271. Photo by UAB

According to the Birmingham Patch, US News analyzed data and metrics provided by Explain to determine which schools would make the list. These data include the student-institution ratio and the number of degrees awarded.

The researchers then weighed on a university’s global and regional research reputation and academic research performance. Indicators for overall ranking include:

publication

citations

International cooperation

The ranking of each course has its own methodology based on the performance of academic research in that specific field. These subject measurements for 2022 include:

Condensed matter physics

Optics

Food science and technology

Physical chemistry

Polymer science

Additional rankings

The United States has the most universities in the overall ranking at 271. The top four places were secured by American colleges including:

Harvard University Massachusetts Institute of Technology Stanford University University of California-Berkeley

Here are the rankings for other universities in Alabama.

The University of Alabama was ranked 470th

Auburn University was ranked 635th

The University of Alabama at Huntsville was ranked 922nd

