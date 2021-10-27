Denmark selects ‘Flee’ for the international film category – The Hollywood Reporter





The Danish Oscar committee has chosen that of Jonas Poher Rasmussen take off, an animated documentary, to represent the country as its contender for the 2022 Academy Awards in the Best International Artistic category. Flee beat two other Danish films on the committee shortlist: Charlotte Sieling Margrete – Queen of the North AND The shadow in my Eye by director Ole Bornedal. The documentary is an intimate narrative of the life of Amin, a close friend of Rasmussen, who arrived in Denmark as a young refugee from Afghanistan 25 years ago. His story is told through animation, with parts of real life images woven into the story. take off premiered in Sundance earlier this year, where it won the World Cinema Jury Grand Prix and was grabbed for release in the US by Neon. At the Annecy Animated Film Festival, take off received three trophies, including the top prize for best feature. The film, which was released in Danish cinemas on June 17, will be released in US cinemas on December 3. The Entry of Denmark, drama Another round by director Thomas Vinterberg, won the best international Oscar this year. The Nordic nation regularly hits over its weight in the Academy Awards. To date, 11 Danish films have been nominated for an Oscar for Best International Film and four of them have won. The deadline for submitting international films for the 2022 Oscars is November 1st. The shortlist of Oscars will be announced on December 21st. All Oscar nominations will be announced on February 8th. The 94th Academy Awards will be held on March 27.

