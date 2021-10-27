Budget 2021: key points at a glance | Autumn 2021 budget





Sunaks introductory words Rishi Sunak says his budget offers a stronger economy for the British people: stronger growth, public finances and employment. The chancellor says she will give people the support they need with the cost of living and raising the standard. He says the budget does not draw a line under Covid, but begins work on building an economy after the pandemic. Let there be no doubt: our plan is working, he says. Rowena Mason, political deputy editor: Sunak has endorsed the prime ministers’ claims that the UK should move to a new economic model of higher wages and productivity. He is sounding resolutely like a Johnsonian optimist, trumpeting better-than-expected economic growth, instead of focusingfiscal discipline or book balancing. However, he gives a note of caution to the threat of inflation, while insisting that it is a global problem. inflation The chancellor says inflationary pressures are affecting the UK economy, with the Office for Budget Accountability (OBR) predicting that inflation will average 4% next year.

He says pressures are global in nature and it is impossible for us to deal with them alone. However the government will act to support the families, he says. Rowena Mason, political deputy editor: Sunak says he has written to the Bank of England reiterating its responsibility to maintain low and stable inflation. Measures to help families in distress are likely to be key policies in the budget, with Labor warning they must be immediate to help people during the winter. gROWTH The Chancellor says forecasts from the Office of Budget Accountability (OBR) show that the economy will grow by 6.5% this year.

Sunak says it will take until early 2022 for the economy to return to its pre-pandemic size.

GDP will grow by 6% next year, 2.1% in 2023, 1.3% in 2024, 1.6% in 2025.

In March, the OBR had forecast growth of 4% this year, after a 9.9% decline in 2020, the worst recession in 300 years.

The OBR rating for long-term damage to the economy has been revised from 3% to 2%.

Unemployment is projected to peak at 5.2%, up from a forecast of around 12% last year. Rowena Mason, political deputy editor: This is much better than expected, giving Sunak more room to maneuver over spending than he previously thought. borrowing Sunak says he is setting new fiscal rules for managing public finances. Debt should fall as a percentage of GDP. In normal times the state should borrow only to invest in future growth, balancing daily expenses. This should occur by the third year of each forecast period.

Sunak says borrowing in the current financial year 2021-22 will be 7.9% of GDP and will fall to 3.3% next year.

Debt levels will fall as part of national income.

In March, the OBR estimated a budget deficit gap between expenditures and tax revenues of $ 233.9 billion for 2021-22, or about 10.3% of GDP. Rowena Mason, political deputy editor: Fiscal rules seem to change almost every year these days, as new chancellors change their parameters to suit their goals and ideology. Sunak says he is on track to reach the new rules, which do not seem to be surprising given that he has just created them for himself. They will give him more flexibility in borrowing than the previous rules and contain application warnings only in normal times. Expenditure review Sunak says there will be an increase in real conditions for each government department.

The expenses of the departments in this parliament will increase by ALL 150 billion, in the biggest increase of this century. Expenditures will increase in real terms by 3.8% per year.

Sunak says: If anyone still doubts, today’s budget confirms it. The Conservatives are the real public service party.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies estimates that the average annual growth in real terms in departmental resource budgets was higher in previous years, over 4% in 2000 and 2002 under Labor and 4.1% under Conservatives in 2019.

There will be ALL 4.8 billion in local government grant funding, the largest increase in core funding in more than a decade.

Overseas aid will return to 0.7% of GDP by the end of parliament, following a cut to 0.5% announced last year. Rowena Mason, political deputy editor: The truth-The increase in budget conditions for government departments is more generous than expected, with the Institute for Fiscal Studies having previously warned that some might have faced a tightening. Part of this is likely to go into raising spending on wages for public sector employees and covering the increase in the national living wage. educatIon Sunak says funding for each student will return to 2010 levels, with an increase of 1,500 per student.

The government is tripling investment to create 30,000 special schools, he confirms.

Total support for full funding due to the Covid pandemic will be almost $ 5 billion. Rowena Mason, political deputy editor: The extra money for schools is a new announcement that was not left behind in on the eve of the budget. However, an increase in school funding to 2010 levels indicates that it took more than a decade to return to previous levels following conservative austerity measures. Level up Sunak announces 1.7 billion in funding in first grants from the Treasurys Leveling Fund, for cities and towns including Stoke-on-Trent, Leeds, Doncaster and Leicester.

Funding includes tuning for areas held by Labor leadership, he points out: They were so committed to leveling, even the opposition front bench.

Libraries will be renovated, restored and revived.

Tax relief for museums and galleries would be announced in March next year; will be extended until March 2024. Rowena Mason, political deputy editor: There is a clear message here from Sunak that he is choosing investment rather than cutting or costs on austerity measures. Johnsons main goal The Prime Minister will retain the seats he won in the Midlands and North in the next election, with the draw-the argument above clearly targets this audience. Infrastructure and investments The chancellor says she will increase investment to support London-style transport across the regions of England.

The government will invest $ 21 billion in roads and $ 46 billion in railways to improve travel time between cities.

Sunak reports that the government target to hit research and development spending will reach 22 billion by 2026-27, two years later than originally planned.

The government will invest 20 billion in Research and Development by 2024-2025. Sunak says this is a record investment to secure the future of the UK as a global scientific superpower.

Sunak announces that it will limit tax relief on research and business development expenses, so that it applies only to internal activities. Rowena Mason, political deputy editor: Sunak is trumpeting billions of pounds more in investment spending. Small footprints will have to be examined to see how much of this is new money, but it seems to have gone the way of large capital expenditures with the aim of boosting growth. Employment and skills The chancellor says the government will increase government spending on skills and training by $ 3.8 billion compared to parliament, a 42% increase.

He confirms that the government will launch a UK-wide counting service called Multiply.

He says the program will help 500,000 adults improve their calculation. Rowena Mason, political deputy editor: Skills are not a very voter-friendly topic, but the government considers improving lifelong learning a key part of improving productivity. Most this was informed in advance, but the 43% increase in spending is still surprising. Brexit Sunak says the post-Brexit changes will encourage British merchant shipping lines to carry red flags.

He jokes that this means that the red flags are still waving somewhere in this country, even if they are all at sea.

Domestic domestic flights will have reduced air fares for passengers. He says 9 million passengers will have their duty halved, uniting people across the UK. Rowena Mason, political deputy editor: This small move gives Sunak a chance for his first not-so-funny first joke saying Labor will be delighted to see a red flag fluttering. The reduction in air passenger liabilities seems misjudged on the eve of the COP26 climate change conference, as it will encourage people to take shorter carbon-intensive flights instead of train travel. Business taxes The Chancellor confirms that the additional bank fee will be reduced from 8% to 3%.

Sunak says changes in business tariffs will be reformed to support companies, including a new 12-month facility for companies to invest in their facilities.

The chancellor says the investment incentives amount to 750 million.

In the coming years the planned increase in the business rate multiplier will be canceled. That’s worth $ 4.6 billion over the next five years, he says.

Sunak announces a 50% discount on business fees for companies in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors, up to a maximum of 110,000. It is a cut worth 1.7 billion.

The chancellor says: This is the largest one-year tax cut for business rates in over 30 years.

