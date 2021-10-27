What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, October 27th

Recent developments:

What is the latest?

Some seniors are seeing their Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) payments recovered after receiving the Canada Emergency Response Pandemic (CERB) benefit.

Akwesasne-elected leaders are questioning residents to attend Halloween events instead of going door to door while battling the spread of COVID-19. If people cheat, they are required to stay in their bubbles and neighborhoods.

A restaurant in Gatineau has recruited some robots for his breakfastThe shortage of its COVID-19 staff becomes particularly severe.

A restaurant in Gatineau has recruited some robots to help with breakfast service as the COVID-19 staff shortage becomes particularly severe. Elie Maalouf, owner of La Buena Djeuner, says he started looking for ways to help ease the workload of his servers in May, when staff shortages hit the industry. He settled on BellaBot, which helps human workers transport dishes to and from the kitchen.

How are you?

As of Tuesday, Ottawa has a total of 30,729 cases of COVID-19. There are 223 known active cases, 29,903 cases are considered resolved and 603 people have died from the disease.

Public health officials have reported more than 56,800 cases of COVID-19 across eastern Ontarion and western Quebec, including more than 55,300 resolved cases now. Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 216 people with COVID-19 have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 222.

Akwesasne has had more than 1,000 residents tested positive for COVID-19 and reported 12 deaths between its northern and southern sections.

Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg there have been 34 cases and one death. Territory and Tyendinaga Mohawk there have been 20 cases and one death. Pikwakanagan there has been no case.

What are the rules?

Eastern Ontario:

The provincial vaccine passport system is the place for people of a suitable vaccination age in many settings. Scan QR codes are now available, along with paper and PDF options.

There are no capacity restrictions for most countries that require proof of vaccination. The plan is for public health measures to be phased out, with the next one between November and the last one at the end of March 2022.

Private collection limits are 25 people inside and 100 people outside.

Western Quebec

According to the rules of the green zone, 10 people are allowed to gather inside private residences and 20 people outside, which increases to 50 if they do sports.

There are no capacity restrictions for Quebec countries with certain locations. Restaurants will lose capacity and hour limit on Monday.

There is a vaccine passport for most people aged 13 and over in many public spaces.

Quebecers may use an application or show paper evidence; people from outside the province will have to show evidence on paper. The province has an agreement for use outside the province.

Other groups in the region are also coming up with their own COVID-19 vaccine policies, including staff.

The prime minister says the pandemic state of emergency order giving the government special powers will be lifted after children aged five to 11 are vaccinated.

What can I do?

prevention

COVID-19 spreads mainly through droplets that can be suspended in the air.

People can be asymptomatic without the vaccine, even after receiving a vaccine. Variants of concerns are more contagious and determined.

This means that it is important to take precautions now and in the future, such as staying home when you are sick and receiving assistance with expenses if necessary keeping hands and surfaces clean and considering distance from anyone you do not live with.

A sports game and a social gathering resulted in 26 people with COVID-19 and 247 contacts in 23 days. With early vaccination and testing, these figures could have been reduced. Please get vaccinated.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, get tested immediately.https://t.co/Mc5XjWhoTU pic.twitter.com/FaR9tUR0LT –@OttawaHealth

Masks, preferably those that fit well and have three layers, are mandatory in indoor public spaces in Ontario and Quebecand recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

Health leaders in the area generally say smaller Halloweenee meetings are allowed with precautions for the unvaccinated and / or the vulnerable. The guidelines may regulate areas where COVID-19 is spreading more than others, such asAkwesasne.

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying illnesses to help with homework.

Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 should be isolated, as should those who have been ordered to do so by their public health unit. The duration of isolation varies inQuebecANDOntario.

Ontario has announced that proactive inspections of nursing homes will resume. Proactive inspections all ended at long-term care homes in Ontario before the pandemic. Lawyers want to see tougher sentences and charges accompany them.

Vaccines curb the spread of all variants of COVID-19 and go a long way toward avoiding death and hospitalization without providing total protection.

There are federal guidelines for what vaccinated people can do in different situations.

trip

All potential travelers should be fully vaccinated by Saturday to board a plane, train or naval vessel in Canada.

Fully vaccinated, tested and pre-approved persons can come to Canada.

The United States will require that all travelers be fully vaccinated by November 8th. Some people with mixed doses will be allowed to cross the border.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday “very safe” countries around the world would accept provincial or territorial evidence of Canadian vaccination.

Vaccine

Four vaccines against COVID-19 are considered safe and approved in Canada.

The two most common are adopted for young people who are 12 years old. Test data are being reviewed for the first photograph for younger children.

The Vaccination Force of Canada says people can wait three to 16 weeks between the first and second dose and it is safe and effective to mix the first and second doses.

Ontario and Quebec giving certain groups third doses.

There have been nearly 3.6 million doses of the first, second and third COVID-19 vaccine administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has a population of about 2.3 million.

Eastern Ontario

Ontario is vaccinating anyone who will be 12 or older in 2021.

People cansearch for provincial meetings onlineor by phone at 1-833-943-3900. Pharmacies and some family doctors offer vaccines through their booking systems.

Local health units have flexibility, including for booking and third strokes, ie check their websitesfor details.

They offer doses with short notices like shifts to fill gaps in vaccine coverage.

The province has recommended that people aged 18 to 24 get the Pfizer-BioNTech, or Comirnaty, vaccine because the Moderna or Spikevax vaccine carries a slight risk of a rare heart disease.

Western Quebec

Anyone 12 years and older leave an appointmentor visitpermanent or mobile clinic on foot.

Symptoms and testing

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness in a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, cough, runny nose, headache, vomiting, and loss of taste or smell.

Children tend to have upset stomach and / or redness.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can be too affected by the pandemic, AND resources are available to help .

In eastern Ontarion:

Anyone requesting a COVID-19 test can schedule an appointment. Check with your health unit for clinic locations and hours.

Ontarios says take the test only if you fit some criteria, such as having symptoms, exposure or a certain job.

People without symptoms but who are part of the province’s target testing strategyyou can schedule an appointment at selected pharmacies. Rapid tests are available in several locations, including some childcare facilities when the risk is high.

Travelers who need a testyou have several local options to pay for one.

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can leave an appointment or see what their internet access options are. They can also call 1-877-644-4545 with questions.

Quick tests for COVID-19 are available at all Quebec preschools and elementary schools.

First Nations, Inuit and Mtis:

First Nations, Inuit and Mtispeople, or anyone traveling to work in a remote indigenous community, are eligible for a test in Ontario.

Akwesasne ka Test and vaccine clinics for COVID-19 , with information online or at 613-575-2341.

People in Kitigan ZibiAnishinabeg can call the health center at 819-449-5593 for a test or vaccine; email is another option for booking vaccines.

Tests are available atPikwkanagnby calling 613-625-1175 and vaccines, at 613-625-2259 supplement 225 or by email. Anyone at Tyendinaga who is interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 and should check out the website of dedicated vaccine clinics.

Inuit in Ottawa can call Inuit Acoustic Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.