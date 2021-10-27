International
US lawyers tell UK court Assange can be extradited safely
LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) – Lawyers for the United States launched a new effort Wednesday to extradite Julian Assange from Britain, arguing that WikiLeaks founder’s mental health concerns should not prevent him from facing US justice.
The 50-year-old Australian is wanted in the United States on 18 criminal charges, including violating espionage law, after WikiLeaks published thousands of secret US files and diplomatic cables in 2010.
The United States is appealing against a Jan. 4 ruling by a London district judge that Assange should not be extradited because he is likely to commit suicide in an American prison.
Attorney James Lewis told the court that the United States had addressed the District Judge’s concerns by giving assurances to Britain about how Assange would be treated if extradited.
These included that he would not be subject to a series of strict detention conditions known as Special Administrative Measures and would not be detained in a maximum security prison in Florence, Colorado, known as ADX.
U.S. authorities had also assured Britain they would accept Assange serving in Australia any prison sentence imposed by a U.S. court, Lewis said.
Assange, who denies any wrongdoing, is being held in Belmarsh prison. In the morning, the judge was told that he felt too bad to appear through the video link, but later in the day he appeared on screen. Dressed in a shirt, tie and mask, he was sitting at a table, holding his head in his hand.
In a court document leaked to the media, Assange’s lawyers rejected U.S. guarantees, saying he could be held in another maximum security facility under repressive conditions that would lead him to suicide.
They said Australia had given no indication that it would accept Assange being transferred there to serve a sentence in the US and he would be at high risk while awaiting a transfer.
“Based on the evidence, Mr Assange will most likely be dead before he (the proposed transfer) can make any purchases,” they wrote.
The appeals hearing is scheduled to last two days, while judges are expected to give their decision at a later date.
‘LIRI JULIAN ASSANGE’
Assange supporters gathered outside the courthouse as early as Wednesday, chanting “Release Julian Assange”, before his father and Stella Moris, his partner and mother of two, arrived.
Another object of dispute on appeal is whether the evidence of a psychiatric expert called by Assange’s defense team at the initial extradition hearing was credible.
U.S. attorneys argue that the evidence should be dismissed because the expert initially did not reveal that Morris was Assange’s partner and that the couple had children – information they said was crucial to the issue of his suicide risk.
Assange’s lawyers said the district judge was right to consider the expert’s evidence.
WikiLeaks became famous when it published a large amount of confidential US military data and diplomatic cables, which the United States says are life-threatening.
Shortly afterwards, Sweden demanded that Assange be extradited from Britain on charges of sexual offenses. He was ordered to be sent to Sweden in 2012, but instead fled to the Ecuadorian embassy in London and lived there for seven years.
He was dragged out in April 2019 and jailed for violating parole conditions in Britain, although the Swedish case against him was dropped. US authorities later demanded his extradition.
Supporters see Assange as an anti-establishment hero victimized for exposing U.S. wrongdoing in Afghanistan and Iraq. U.S. prosecutors consider him a reckless enemy of the state, whose actions threatened the lives of the agents mentioned in the leaked material.
Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Christina Fincher and Jonathan Oatis
