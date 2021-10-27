International
Factbox: Which countries and blocs are key players in the Glasgow climate summit?
October 27 (Reuters) – The differing interests among the 197 signatories to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) pose a difficult challenge to reaching consensus on next steps to curb global warming. Here are some of the key stakeholders at the UN Climate Conference (COP26) starting in Glasgow on 31 October.
CHINA
Currently the world’s leading emitter of carbon, China’s near-future actions will help determine if the world can meet its climate goals. It is also facing the impact of climate change, including extreme rainfall that devastated Henan province and floods that killed more than 300 people over the summer.
President Xi Jinping said last year China planned a peak in emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060, 10 years beyond the target that scientists say is needed. China has also vowed to cut funding for coal projects overseas and start cutting its coal consumption by 2026. But an economic slowdown coupled with energy shortages in recent weeks has fueled policymakers’ arguments that China is not still ready to make bolder moves.
Xi is not expected to attend the talks in person, and China is likely to send Deputy Environment Minister Zhao Yingmin, but analysts say without Xi there would have been little opportunity for a bold announcement.
UNITED STATES
The United States is currently the second largest emitter of carbon in the world, but has historically emitted more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere than any other country since the Industrial Revolution. He returns this year to UN climate talks after former President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the Paris Agreement and avoided global efforts to curb emissions.
U.S. public awareness has risen amid a string of climate-driven disasters, including fires and the worst drought in nearly a century in the U.S. West.
President Joe Biden rejoined the Paris Agreement and has vowed that the country will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50-52% from 2005 levels by 2030.
But domestic climate legislation is facing opposite winds in Congress. A lack of concrete policies will undermine U.S. efforts in Glasgow to push major broadcasters like China, India and Brazil to do more, diplomats and NGOs have said.
UNITED KINGDOM
The host of the conference, along with Italy. British Minister Alok Sharma, who is chairing the conference, said he hopes the talks will give history the power of coal. Read more
In 2019, Britain pledged to reach zero net emissions by 2050 and earlier this year pledged a 78% reduction in greenhouse gases by 2035 compared to 1990 levels. But the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a dilemma: there is growing public pressure to halt new North Sea oil and gas exploration, but doing so would leave the country more dependent on imported fuels.
EUROPEAN UNION
The 27-nation bloc produces about 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions, and its emissions have been on a downward trend for years. The EU has set targets in the law to reduce net emissions by at least 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels and to reduce them to zero by 2050. Now, its member states are negotiating a large legislative package to meet these goals. Read more
Extreme heat waves and floods have killed thousands in Europe over the past two years.
EU countries negotiate as a group in climate talks and are expected to push for rules this year that require stronger climate targets every five years from all countries, a position that is likely to be stable in the negotiations. Read more
LESS DEVELOPED STATES (LDC)
This group represents the 46 poorest nations in the world, whose 1 billion citizens in Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Caribbean are particularly vulnerable to climate change, but less responsible for causing it.
Together with blocs such as the African Group of Negotiators and the Vulnerable Climate Forum, LDCs are expected to push rich countries to honor a pledge to provide $ 100 billion a year in climate financing for the developing world by 2020 -2024 – a target they are on track to lose. Read more
‘BASIC’ COUNTRIES
Brazil, South Africa, India and China make up this bloc of populated, fast-growing, high-pollution economies. Each has called on rich countries to provide more funding for climate and have called for equality through the UNFCCC concept of shared but differentiated responsibilities which means that rich countries that have contributed the most to air emissions have a greater responsibility to address it.
New Delhi has said the current promise of $ 100 billion a year is not enough and that India is unlikely to commit to a net zero target by 2050. Brazil is also seeking financial compensation to stop the rampant deforestation of the Amazon. South Africa is looking for stronger evidence that developed countries will reach the promised $ 100 billion a year, but it also says the figure should be more than $ 750 billion.
Other negotiating blocks include:
FORUM Climate vulnerable
Representing the 48 countries most at risk from climate change, including Bangladesh and the Maldives, the group is looking for the need for a strong global agreement and is also looking for countries to update their climate promises every year, instead of every five years.
ALLIANCES OF SMALL ISLAND STATE
Alliance countries are disproportionately sensitive to the effects of climate change, particularly sea level rise and coastal erosion.
STRENGTHENING THE PAST COOPERATION ALLIANCE
Led by the UK and Canada, 41 nations and dozens of local governments and private companies have promised a faster transition from coal to clean energy.
COALITION OF HIGH AMBITIONS
Formed in 2014 by the Marshall Islands, Costa Rica, the United States and the EU, this group pushes for more progressive emission targets and climate policy.
G77 + CHINA
A long-standing alliance of 77 developing countries and China, this group holds the line on the concept that different countries have different responsibilities.
FRAME GROUP
This alliance of 12 developed countries outside the EU includes Australia, Japan, Russia and the United States.
GROUP AFRICA
Africa UN members will push for additional climate funding for the developing world.
Additional reporting by Valerie Volcovici, David Stanway, Kate Abnett, Alessandra Prentice, Jeff Mason and Tim Cocks Editing by Frances Kerry
Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/which-countries-blocs-are-major-players-glasgow-climate-summit-2021-10-27/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]