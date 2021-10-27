Factbox: Which countries and blocs are key players in the Glasgow climate summit?

People take part in a climate march in Brussels, Belgium, ahead of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, October 10, 2021. REUTERS / Yves Herman

October 27 (Reuters) – The differing interests among the 197 signatories to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) pose a difficult challenge to reaching consensus on next steps to curb global warming. Here are some of the key stakeholders at the UN Climate Conference (COP26) starting in Glasgow on 31 October.

CHINA

Currently the world’s leading emitter of carbon, China’s near-future actions will help determine if the world can meet its climate goals. It is also facing the impact of climate change, including extreme rainfall that devastated Henan province and floods that killed more than 300 people over the summer.

President Xi Jinping said last year China planned a peak in emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060, 10 years beyond the target that scientists say is needed. China has also vowed to cut funding for coal projects overseas and start cutting its coal consumption by 2026. But an economic slowdown coupled with energy shortages in recent weeks has fueled policymakers’ arguments that China is not still ready to make bolder moves.

Xi is not expected to attend the talks in person, and China is likely to send Deputy Environment Minister Zhao Yingmin, but analysts say without Xi there would have been little opportunity for a bold announcement.

UNITED STATES

The United States is currently the second largest emitter of carbon in the world, but has historically emitted more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere than any other country since the Industrial Revolution. He returns this year to UN climate talks after former President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the Paris Agreement and avoided global efforts to curb emissions.

U.S. public awareness has risen amid a string of climate-driven disasters, including fires and the worst drought in nearly a century in the U.S. West.

President Joe Biden rejoined the Paris Agreement and has vowed that the country will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50-52% from 2005 levels by 2030.

But domestic climate legislation is facing opposite winds in Congress. A lack of concrete policies will undermine U.S. efforts in Glasgow to push major broadcasters like China, India and Brazil to do more, diplomats and NGOs have said.

UNITED KINGDOM

The host of the conference, along with Italy. British Minister Alok Sharma, who is chairing the conference, said he hopes the talks will give history the power of coal. Read more

In 2019, Britain pledged to reach zero net emissions by 2050 and earlier this year pledged a 78% reduction in greenhouse gases by 2035 compared to 1990 levels. But the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a dilemma: there is growing public pressure to halt new North Sea oil and gas exploration, but doing so would leave the country more dependent on imported fuels.

EUROPEAN UNION

The 27-nation bloc produces about 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions, and its emissions have been on a downward trend for years. The EU has set targets in the law to reduce net emissions by at least 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels and to reduce them to zero by 2050. Now, its member states are negotiating a large legislative package to meet these goals. Read more

Extreme heat waves and floods have killed thousands in Europe over the past two years.

EU countries negotiate as a group in climate talks and are expected to push for rules this year that require stronger climate targets every five years from all countries, a position that is likely to be stable in the negotiations. Read more

LESS DEVELOPED STATES (LDC)

This group represents the 46 poorest nations in the world, whose 1 billion citizens in Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Caribbean are particularly vulnerable to climate change, but less responsible for causing it.

Together with blocs such as the African Group of Negotiators and the Vulnerable Climate Forum, LDCs are expected to push rich countries to honor a pledge to provide $ 100 billion a year in climate financing for the developing world by 2020 -2024 – a target they are on track to lose. Read more

‘BASIC’ COUNTRIES

Brazil, South Africa, India and China make up this bloc of populated, fast-growing, high-pollution economies. Each has called on rich countries to provide more funding for climate and have called for equality through the UNFCCC concept of shared but differentiated responsibilities which means that rich countries that have contributed the most to air emissions have a greater responsibility to address it.

New Delhi has said the current promise of $ 100 billion a year is not enough and that India is unlikely to commit to a net zero target by 2050. Brazil is also seeking financial compensation to stop the rampant deforestation of the Amazon. South Africa is looking for stronger evidence that developed countries will reach the promised $ 100 billion a year, but it also says the figure should be more than $ 750 billion.

Other negotiating blocks include:

FORUM Climate vulnerable

Representing the 48 countries most at risk from climate change, including Bangladesh and the Maldives, the group is looking for the need for a strong global agreement and is also looking for countries to update their climate promises every year, instead of every five years.

ALLIANCES OF SMALL ISLAND STATE

Alliance countries are disproportionately sensitive to the effects of climate change, particularly sea level rise and coastal erosion.

STRENGTHENING THE PAST COOPERATION ALLIANCE

Led by the UK and Canada, 41 nations and dozens of local governments and private companies have promised a faster transition from coal to clean energy.

COALITION OF HIGH AMBITIONS

Formed in 2014 by the Marshall Islands, Costa Rica, the United States and the EU, this group pushes for more progressive emission targets and climate policy.

G77 + CHINA

A long-standing alliance of 77 developing countries and China, this group holds the line on the concept that different countries have different responsibilities.

FRAME GROUP

This alliance of 12 developed countries outside the EU includes Australia, Japan, Russia and the United States.

GROUP AFRICA

Africa UN members will push for additional climate funding for the developing world.

Additional reporting by Valerie Volcovici, David Stanway, Kate Abnett, Alessandra Prentice, Jeff Mason and Tim Cocks Editing by Frances Kerry

