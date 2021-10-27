Women boycott UK bars and clubs to demand action against drinking | Violence against women and girls

Young women are boycotting bars and clubs in 45 cities across the UK over the following nights to demand action against drinking, after a student who believes she was stabbed with an injection called for urgent communication between police and hospitals to ensure the collection of physical evidence. as soon as possible.

Figures released Wednesday reveal that 56 incidents of injected clotting were recorded by forces in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in September and October, in addition to 198 confirmed reports of drinking.

The data, reviewed by the National Council of Police Chiefs, was released amid outrage over the spread of drinking and widespread testimony on social media by individuals who believe they were deliberately injected with drip drugs.

Milly Seaford, a 21-year-old student at the University of Edinburgh and co-organizer of Girls Night In Boycott, said: “People are really fed up. It got to the point where everyone knows someone who was nailed, or they hit themselves. We just want to enjoy a night out and know there are things that can be done to prevent this.

Groups of friends are planning movie nights and parties at home instead of nights out, to highlight the issue of women’s safety. Seaford said the clubs had been very open to their demands. The boycott campaign is calling for more rigorous entry searches, drink covers, training for bar staff and dedicated welfare officers to help those who are vulnerable return home safely.

Sarah Buckell is a student at the University of Nottingham, where two men were arrested last week on suspicion of plotting to administer poison in connection with a series of needle-reporting incidents in the city.

The 19-year-old believes she was hit by an injection during a night out with friends at a downtown club last month, during Youth Week.

She describes that she became aware of her surroundings at the hospital the next morning with a black hole in my memory, completely unaware of what had happened to her overnight. Doctors told her she was showing signs that she had been nailed and was shocked, Buckell said, when they noticed a small puncture in her hand, which was bruised and throbbing.

It’s really hard to try something, especially when the victims don’t remember anything. Memory loss is so extreme, Buckell said, adding that a priority should be better communication between police and hospital staff. Hospitals should be able to conduct independent drug tests and call the police on behalf of individuals.

In her case, the medical staff was not able to do the tests because the police were not yet involved in the case, and at the time they were able to take urine samples from her, she believes the sharp drugs may be removed from its system.

On Wednesday, Scotland Police confirmed that they had received reports of 15 major night-time-related incidents in Aberdeen between 1 September and 21 October, under questioning by the city council for the safety of the considerable student population of the town.

With incidents reported in four other university towns in Scotland, a number of student unions have pledged action, with the University of Glasgows, four student bodies promising stricter security and increased oversight in their countries, and the association of to St Andrews University students introducing measures including random Bag checks, security patrols and unsupervised beverage testing on student premises in a zero-tolerance approach to clotting.

Seaford said the grassroots movement was also about the impact of a cultural shift in attitudes toward espionage and its victims: This is happening everywhere, so we need preventative action to stop it from getting worse, but in the long run we need a culture change , for people to understand is not an acceptable thing to do, it is a violation and to focus on the perpetrators and not the victims.