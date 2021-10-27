COVID-19 boost device to be made available to all British Colombians by May 2022

Everyone in BC will have access to a COVID-19 booster in the coming months, the provincial government announced on Tuesday.

From now until the end of the year, the immunization program will continue to provide third doses for people with compromised immunity, for long-term care residents, and for those in indigenous rural and remote communities.

The elderly aged 70 and over, and all indigenous people over the age of 12, long-term home support clients and the elderly in independent living, and health care workers who had a short interval between their first doses and the latter will also have the opportunity to receive a third dose by the end of the year.

Starting in January, third dose availability will be extended to clinically vulnerable individuals and health care workers. From there, the rest of the remaining population will qualify.

The provincial health official, Dr. Bonnie Henry said that for people who have severe immune conditions, two doses may not be enough to achieve a high level of immunity, which is why health officials recommend a third.

For others, immunity may decrease over time, she said, which is why a booster dose will be used to help restore immunity.

A plan to start vaccinating children ages five to 11 is also expected, pending Health Canada approval, although parents can already register their children for immunization.

As of Tuesday, nearly 90 percent of eligible people over the age of 12 in BChave received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and more than 84 percent have received a second, which was led by Drs. Penny Ballem, who is in charge of the immunization program, called it “very successful.”

Health officials, including Drs. Penny Ballem, executive director of the BC immunization team, announced on Tuesday the third dose program of COVID-19 for all British Colombians. (Mike McArthur / CBC)

As the rest of the immunization campaign begins, she said, they will seek the expertise of health authorities on how best to provide booster doses in their communities.

People will be eligible for a booster dose six to eight months after receiving the second dose of the vaccine.

Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, both varieties of RNA, will be used for boosters, regardless of what individuals have received for their first and second doses, Ballem said.

Reservation amplifier

Starting in January, the province will send a text or email to British Colombians who have received two doses of the vaccine with an invitation to book an appointment for a booster.

Amplifiers will only be available by appointment. Delivery will not be allowed, as they could put pressure on clinics, Henry said.

Look | Everyone will be offered booster injections in BC until May:

BC to offer all booster drugs for COVID-19 by May BC is the first province to announce a plan for COVID-19 boosting vaccines, with all residents qualifying in May, or six to eight months after their first dose. 1:53

Henry says he is optimistic that a third dose could provide years of protection against the virus based on long intervals between previous injections when the province was trying to optimize the benefits of vaccination.

“We know this vaccine is very effective,” she said. “We are also seeing new cases in certain populations and under certain conditions.”

Henry said boosting doses will protect those most at risk and reduce pressure on the healthcare system throughout BC.

Tuesday’s announcement will not affect vaccine cards or mandates for healthcare workers, two doses of each COVID-19 vaccine combination will mean an individual is fully vaccinated.

The province says 77 per cent of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 from October 7 to 20 were in people who had not been fully vaccinated.

The province announced Monday that it had confirmed 1,618 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 other deaths over the weekend. Fraser Health had more than double the number of new cases compared to any other BC health authority, with nearly 700 new diagnoses.

Health officials are still encouraging anyone who has not yet received a first or second dose to register for vaccination and said part of the immunization program will continue as they work to administer booster vaccines.

British Colombians aged 12 and over who have not yet been vaccinated can register in three ways: