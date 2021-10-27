Isolate Britain protests: 49 arrests as group rejects orders | Isolate Britain





Forty-nine members of Insulate Britain have been arrested after a climate activist group blocked three major intersections in defiance of a series of orders banning them from protesting anywhere on England’s strategic road network. On their 15th day of action since the start of their campaign in mid-September, members of the group staged roadblocks near the M25 Dartford crossing in Kent and another at the A40 in West London. According to group estimates, 146 members have been arrested 690 times since September 13th. She calls on the government to commit to isolating all British homes by 2030, as the first step in tackling the climate crisis. In Kent, police arrived within minutes from 14 protesters who took to Crossways Boulevard in Dartford. The protesters were caught and arrested quickly, long before they climbed to the road surface, and traffic is flowing again at 8:30 p.m. Protesters from Insulate Britain were arrested Wednesday near the Dartford crossing in Kent. Photo: Jonathan Brady / PA However, that move was a hoax for another nearby M25 intersection 1a, where about an hour later 14 other protesters got into traffic and climbed. It took officers almost two hours to resume traffic at that location. At the same time in Acton, west London, a number of protesters marched towards the intersection of the A40 and A4000. Before police arrived at the scene, two elderly protesters were sprayed with blue paint as passers-by snatched their banners. Sitting on the side of a highway in Dartford after being arrested for the ninth time as part of the campaign, Rev Sue Parfitt, 79, of Bristol, said: “We have to do this. Four days until Cop [26, the climate summit in Glasgow] begins. If they do no better than the previous 25 cops, we would have it. If we slow it down [climate] emergency, it’s worth doing; and we will continue to do it until our last breath, for what else can we do? Benjamin Buse, 36, of Somerset, who was lying on the floor nearby after his arrest, said: “We are here because of the need for isolation and because everything else has failed. We know that disruption causes political pressure, which gets the attention of the media and the attention of the government. People have been campaigning on these issues for decades, and we have waited too long. Metropolitan Police said 17 activists had been arrested in Acton, where traffic was diverted to avoid blocking the road. Police worked quickly to reopen the roads, Met said. Already traffic is flowing. Kent police said a total of 32 people were arrested in Dartford, including 14 at each checkpoint and four others at a nearby car park. All the detainees were arrested on suspicion of obstructing a highway or plot to cause public concern and remained in custody, the force said.

